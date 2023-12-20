"Get a 1 piece!" - Pearl Davis expresses her disappointment with Helen Yee's choice of outfit

Pearl Davis and Helen Yee continue trash-talking one another over social media.

The two had an exchange a few weeks ago on X. The controversial content creator posited that Yee was following the womanly tips she gave on how to properly present oneself by covering up more. This resulted in the mixed martial arts media members sarcastically retorting that she was following Pearl's advice, and Yee joked she was taping her chest down.

In a recent barb via her personal X account @pearlythingz, Davis retweeted a post that Yee had put up of herself in a bikini and said to the MMA reporter:

"@HelenYeeSports I thought I saw improvement but here we are again! #ideem this outfit inappropriate- cover the boobs and get a 1 piece!"

Check out Pearl Davis' recent comments on Helen Yee below:

Pearl Davis, Andrew Tate, and combat sports

Many compare Pearl Davis to Andrew Tate, and the red-pilled personalities bear striking similarities to one another.

Pearl Davis misogyny is something that would yield quite a few search engine results, as would be the case if you replaced those first two words with Andrew Tate misogyny.

Though Tate has been involved in combat sports and captured kickboxing belts, Davis seems to not know quite as much in this space. While Tate has a few MMA bouts under his belt, Davis posted on her X handle just a few days ago:

"Is MMA what they do in the UFC?"

Other comments she posted during UFC 296 included:

"Ok someone told me the heiarchy of fighting is UFC Boxing JuJitsu Is that true "

"Do boxers want to be UFC fighters like is that the ultimate fighting "

"Are there levels to fighting What’s the best UFC JuJitsu or Boxing Are there rankings I don’t get it"

Yesterday, as of this writing, Davis did the same thing she did to Helen Yee but with another MMA media personality. Nina-Marie Daniele is an interviewer personality who has been seen at UFC and Power Slap events speaking to participants and has evidently got caught in the crosshairs of the loud-spoken conservative pundit.

@pearlythingz · 23h #ideem this inappropriate for a wife and mother! Try again Nina!

This trend of Pearl Davis deeming an outfit appropriate or inappropriate seems commonplace across her X account. Women whose outfits she has deemed appropriate in recent times include politician Tulsi Gabbard.

It would seem like Davis' biggest involvement in the world of MMA is not enjoying when some of the women media personalities don beach clothes. Davis does seem to enjoy Sean Strickland, although more for his opinions than in-cage exploits.