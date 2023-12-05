"I even taped down my chest" - Helen Yee sends sarcastic retort at Pearl Davis' 'womanly tips' 

Helen Yee is one of the most well-known interviewers in the MMA scene. Furthermore, she is at the forefront of MMA women's journalism. However, Yee is more than a combat sports journalist. She is also an accomplished swimmer and previously had athletic aspirations in the sport.

Unfortunately, one of the obstacles that Yee encountered was her voluptuous proportions, which have always drawn attention. This time, it has drawn the attention of controversial YouTuber and social media personality Hannah Pearl Davis, who claims to have given Helen Yee certain feminine tips.

This drew a sarcastic response from Yee, who thanked Davis for her unsolicited input:

"Just finished swim practice…your compliment made my night. Thank you so much @pearlythingz, taking your tips have changed my life! I even taped down my chest feeling like a brand new woman"

The Helen Yee-Hannah Pearl Davis interaction is one coming off the back of Pearl Davis' comments on Yee's surprising feud with another MMA interviewer, Nina-Marie Daniele. Fortunately, the feud between the two women hasn't gone to any personal lengths and seems to stem from a misunderstanding instead.

That, however, didn't stop fans from jokingly imploring both women to settle their differences in a fight, which led to the surprising discovery of Yee's past in the Lingerie Fighting Championships, where she competed under the name 'Helen Mei.'

Helen Yee and The Schmo's relationship

One of the most public aspects of Helen Yee's life is her longtime relationship with Dave Schmulenson, who is better known to MMA fans by his alter ego, The Schmo, which he often uses when interviewing other fighters. The pair have been engaged in a romantic relationship for some time.

This year, however, the couple announced their engagement, which drew an outpouring of support from the MMA community, with countless UFC fighters, including the likes of Paulo Costa, Kevin Holland, and former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, offering their congratulations.

The two even host a podcast together on YouTube and have conducted joint fighter interviews together.