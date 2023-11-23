"Please ***** trap @ninadrama" - Fans lose it as rare old clip of Helen Yee fighting at Lingerie FC resurfaces amid beef with Nina-Marie Daniele

An old clip featuring Helen Yee in a Lingerie FC (Lingerie Fighting Championships) match has resurfaced amid her ongoing feud with Nina-Marie Daniele. The clip has set the MMA community abuzz, as many were seemingly unaware that Yee previously competed in the LFC.

In the past few years, Yee has risen to prominence as an MMA journalist who covers legitimate professional MMA bouts. The 32-year-old has also conducted interviews with a myriad of MMA athletes, including UFC stars.

On the other hand, since 2022, 34-year-old professional model and social media influencer Nina-Marie Daniele has covered UFC events and interviewed UFC fighters.

Soon after the former Playboy model transitioned to the realm of MMA journalism, speculations arose that there was a potential understated rivalry between her and Yee. On that note, the purported Helen Yee-Nina-Marie Daniele beef reached a crescendo this week.

On the X social media platform, a user suggested that Nina-Marie Daniele was defeating Helen Yee in social media engagements. Yee responded by sounding off on the X user and warning against comparing people.

Daniele tweeted in agreement with Yee. However, both MMA journalists eventually exchanged accusations of not replying to DMs on time and avoiding genuine in-person conversations with each other.

Many fans have since been lightheartedly lobbying for them to settle their differences by clashing in an MMA bout in the UFC. While there's uncertainty around the Helen Yee fighting record and the legitimacy of fights in the Lingerie FC promotion, Daniele doesn't have any prior experience at all in combat sports competition.

Yee, for her part, has competed under the ring name 'Helen Mei' in the Lingerie FC organization. Lingerie FC isn't considered a professional MMA promotion and is viewed as a sports entertainment company. Regardless, fans have now implied that at the very least, Yee has some combat experience on her resume.

Expounding upon the same, a number of MMA fans have apparently gone wild in response to an old Lingerie FC clip of Yee resurfacing online. Some fans picked Daniele to win their possible MMA showdown, whereas others opined that Yee's Lingerie FC background would help her win.

Multiple X users expressed their astonishment at Yee having fought in the Lingerie FC. One fan notably advocated for Yee's self-admitted signature move, the "b**by trap," to be used by her against Daniele:

"@HelenYeeSports please B**by Trap @ninamdrama"

Check out the screenshots of a few fan reactions to Yee's old Lingerie FC clip below:

Helen Yee MMA: A closer look at the veteran athlete's shift from fighting to journalism

The Lingerie FC organization has its athletes compete inside a cage and display MMA techniques. However, they aren't allowed to legitimately strike one another in the face in the Lingerie FC matches.

Two-time state champion swimmer Helen Yee competed in the US-based sports-entertainment organization, LFC, several years ago. Yee eventually stopped competing in the cage and became a member of the Lingerie FC broadcast team instead.

In 2015, she started posting videos of herself interviewing athletes from sports such as racing, MMA, football, boxing, etc. The Helen Yee Sports YouTube channel has garnered the talented athlete tremendous success.

Moreover, in recent years, her content has mainly revolved around the sport of MMA. Presently, the feuding Yee and Nina-Marie Daniele are both heralded among the top-tier interviewers and journalists in the MMA dominion.