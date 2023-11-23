Pearl Davis, labeled "female Andrew Tate" by social media, has a message for UFC influencer Nina-Marie Daniele

Nina-Marie Daniele recently took to Twitter to express her frustration with MMA reporter Helen Yee, accusing her of making her appear in a negative light amidst their ongoing feud.

MMA fans for a long time have fueled a rivalry between the two prominent content creators in the sport. The tension escalated when a fan recently alerted Yee to the flourishing endeavors of Nina Marie-Daniele, who had been diligently carving her niche in MMA content creation during Yee's absence.

Despite Yee's initial dismissal of the claim, a subtle jab she directed at Daniel inadvertently unveiled that the seeds of this feud had been planted long before.

Touching upon longstanding misunderstandings between the two, Nina Marie-Daniele asserted she approached Yee for an in-person conversation to address their differences, claiming her attempts were met with silence.

Emphasizing her commitment to a positive approach, Daniele stated she doesn't pursue conversations and refuted Yee's claim of awaiting a text response, asserting she fulfilled her part.

She further accused Yee of portraying herself as the 'good girl' and herself as the 'bad guy.' Despite tensions, Nina-Marie Daniele expressed a desire to move on, declaring she's now over the situation.

Hannah Pearl Davis, widely recognized as the "female Andrew Tate," took to X to react to the ongoing feud and reach out to Nina-Marie Daniele. She wrote:

"Nina chill we can collab instead."

Nina-Marie Daniele speaks out on viral interview with Tom Aspinall

In a recent interview with UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, renowned influencer Nina-Marie Daniele faced an unexpected and explicit question that stirred up quite the attention. Aspinall stumped Daniele with an NSFW question that has received significant backlash from fans.

Addressing the viral clip on X, Daniele clarified her perspective in a video post, expressing admiration for Aspinall's humor. She explained that Aspinall, having seen the unusual questions she posed to other fighters, was attempting to evoke a reaction from her.

Nina-Marie Daniele emphasized her appreciation for Aspinall's comedic approach, stating that she was not offended by the question and had reciprocated with her own unconventional questions during the interview. She took to X and wrote:

"I absolutely love Tom Aspinall’s humor! The reason he asked me that crazy question is because we follow each other on IG and see all the crazy weird questions my followers ask me. @AspinallMMA is funny AF and he didn’t offend me AT ALL! He was trying to get a reaction out of me and he got a good one lol. I asked him some crazy-ass questions too!"

