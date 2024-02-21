“Get back to the drawing board” - Jonathan Haggerty plans to take a breather before embarking on another training camp

Jonathan Haggerty doesn’t plan on staying idle for too long.

The two-sport world champion recently defended his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in an absolute classic against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19.

Following another heart-stopping win inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Haggerty said he’d take a quick breather before stepping back inside the gym to hone his craft.

Jonathan Haggerty told the South China Morning Post that he already plans on working on his game after taking a short vacation.

“At the moment, like I said I’m back to the drawing board to get them all you know. Focus on myself, have some time off, and get back to the drawing board.”

Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, won’t be without challengers for too long.

Former bantamweight kickboxing king Hiroki Akimoto could become Haggerty’s first challenger for the kickboxing strap, while Nico Carrillo is a potential contender for the Muay Thai belt.

Watch Haggerty's entire interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty eyes MMA duel with Fabricio Andrade

Jonathan Haggerty isn’t settling himself to just two world titles.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion has been adamant in his plans to go to mixed martial arts and etch his name in an unprecedented third sport.

Already in possession of a win over Fabricio Andrade, Haggerty now wants to challenge the Brazilian star for his ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

Haggerty and Andrade first met at ONE Fight Night 16, in a night ‘The General’ captured the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Following his win over Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19, Haggerty told ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson that he wants a shot at Andrade’s gold:

“Andrade, when you’re ready, I’m ready to throw a triangle or two onto you. Let’s go!”

Reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex is the first fighter in ONE Championship to win three world titles across three disciplines.

Stamp, before making the transition to MMA, previously held the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles.