Jonathan Haggerty promises to “throw a triangle or two” if he gets to challenge Fabricio Andrade for bantamweight MMA throne

Jonathan Haggerty doesn’t just want to step into MMA, he wants to conquer.

The two-sport world champion is coming off a spectacular knockout win over Felipe Lobo to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, and he’s now setting his sights on another piece of ONE Championship gold.

Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, wants to complete the bantamweight hat trick and challenge Fabricio Andrade for the division’s MMA world title.

In his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Jonathan Haggerty said he might even rely on a newfound grappling game to submit Andrade.

He said:

“Andrade, when you’re ready, I’m ready to throw a triangle or two onto you. Let’s go!”

Haggerty is arguably the best striker on the planet, and he already holds a win over Andrade when they crossed paths in 2023.

The two world champions battled it out for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in November 2023 in a match that solidified Haggerty’s place among the greats.

Andrade is a natural striker, but Haggerty operated on a different level during their meeting in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16.

Haggerty was relentless in his match against Andrade and eventually took a brutal second-round knockout win to reach champ-champ territory.

Jonathan Haggerty’s back-and-forth with Felipe Lobo makes case for Fight of the Year

It’s only February, but the explosive world title fight between Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 already has a strong case for Fight of the Year honors.

It was a true Muay Thai classic that saw both fighters touch the canvas at least once during the contest.

Lobo, who was practically written off heading into ONE Fight Night 19, stunned the world when he knocked Haggerty down in the first.

Haggerty, though, bounced back in dramatic fashion and planted the challenger with a textbook left hook in the second round.

‘The General’ ultimately ended Lobo in the third when he landed a nasty overhand right that shook the cobwebs out of the Brazilian star.