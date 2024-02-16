“I was so nervous” - Jonathan Haggerty admits he couldn’t calm down during younger brother Freddie’s ONE debut

Two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty has had his fair share of heated battles in ONE Championship, but none of those could’ve prepared him for the nerves his younger brother took the ring.

Haggerty’s younger brother Freddie recently had his first match under the ONE Championship umbrella when he took on Thai prodigy Dankalong Sor Dechapan at ONE Friday Fights 49.

Although stepping between the ropes is second nature to Haggerty, watching his brother trade leather was a different battle altogether.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Jonathan Haggerty said he was a nervous wreck before the fight and had a hard time keeping himself together.

“It was a dream come true of mine if I'm totally honest. My younger brother, growing up, he’s been watching me fulfill my dreams and for him to do it himself, it was good, you know. I couldn't talk before the fight, I was so nervous, but he got the job done, and I'm very proud of him, and I do believe he could hold the one Championship world title.”

Freddie ultimately squashed all of his brother’s worries when he flatlined Dankalong with a barrage of strikes to the face in the second round of their strawweight Muay Thai contest.

The brothers are back in Bangkok for Haggerty’s world title defense against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19.

Haggerty will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Jonathan Haggerty expects barnburner against Felipe Lobo in Bangkok

Now that his younger brother had his turn, it’s time for Jonathan Haggerty to get to business.

Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, has a chance to further his legacy when he defends his bantamweight Muay Thai throne against Lobo in what should be a heated contest.

He said:

“Expect fireworks. Me and Felipe are going to come to the middle of the ring, we're going to meet fire with fire and you can expect a stoppage, a knockout. It's going to be an explosive fight.”

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.