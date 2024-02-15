"Meet fire with fire" – Jonathan Haggerty says fans can "expect fireworks" when he collides with Felipe Lobo

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty expects a barnburner of a title clash against challenger Felipe Lobo and said fight fans should take heed.

‘The General’ will be defending the world title he won in April last year for the first time against ‘The Demolition Man’ in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Haggerty reiterated the explosive nature of his showdown with Lobo as they both are aggressive fighters who are willing to engage.

The 26-year-old world champion said:

“Expect fireworks. Me and Felipe are going to come to the middle of the ring, we're going to meet fire with fire and you can expect a stoppage, a knockout. It's going to be an explosive fight.”

Watch the interview below:

Entering ONE Fight Night 19, Jonathan Haggerty is coming off his successful conquest of the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in November to become a two-sport world champion.

Lobo, meanwhile, will be making another go at the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title after falling short in his first attempt in March 2022 against former longtime divisional king Nong-O Hama.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jonathan Haggerty shoots for early finish against Felipe Lobo

British striker Jonathan Haggerty has made it known that he is going for an early finish against Felipe Lobo in their title clash this week and vows to deliver on it.

‘The General’ will be defending his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against ‘The Demolition Man’ at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Haggerty said he is prepared for whichever way the showdown with Lobo will go but if an early finish presents itself he will not hesitate to go for it, saying:

“I’m going to come out of the blocks explosive, find the shots early in round one, and hopefully find what I’m looking for to get the job done. I always prepare for a five-round fight, but if you can get it done in round one or round two, then why not?”

In his last two fights, Jonathan Haggerty went for early finishes and netted him world title belts.

He first knocked out Nong-O Hama in the opening round last April to win the bantamweight Muay Thai gold then did the same in the second round against Fabricio Andrade in November to claim the vacant bantamweight kickboxing strap.