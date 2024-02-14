ONE Fight Night 19: Jonathan Haggerty says switch to Thailand has been "doing great things" for his career

Jonathan Haggerty produced the best year of his career in 2023, where two knockout wins saw him become a two-sport world champion in the bantamweight division.

When looking a bit closer at his victories over Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade, many would point to the change in weight class as the secret to his success.

‘The General’ was always a formidable foe at flyweight but the weight limit appeared to take something away from him, as he has looked faster and stronger up at the bantamweight division.

One of the other changes that Haggerty has made in recent times that he believes has had an effect on his performances as of late is basing himself out of Thailand.

While he is yet to make the move permanent, the Muay Thai and kickboxing ONE world champion believes that this is just another factor in everything falling into place for him as of late.

Jonathan Haggerty told Mike Yu in a recent interview that it’s so far so good for switching his training camps:

“It’s doing great things for me [temporarily staying in Thailand]. You know, two fight camps out here, two wins, two world titles, it’s going great.”

Watch the full interview clip below:

Jonathan Haggerty will look to continue this run of form in Thailand at ONE Fight Night 19

Choosing to train out of Thailand is one thing that has undoubtedly helped Jonathan Haggerty, but none of that would be relevant if he didn’t deliver the goods on fight night.

His performances inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, have been some of the best of his career and he will look to maintain this level of quality at ONE Fight Night 19.

In his first defense of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship, he will face off with fellow Thailand resident and No.3-ranked challenger Felipe Lobo.

There’s no drastic changes this time around but when you’re putting away world champions, why fix what isn’t broken.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription this Friday, February 16.