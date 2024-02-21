“Rest, recoup, and elevate” – Jonathan Haggerty says he’ll be back strong after much-needed break

Two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty successfully defended his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne last weekend at ONE Fight Night 19. In front of a deafening crowd inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 'The General' overcame an early knockdown to stop Felipe 'Demolition Man' Lobo in three rounds.

The victory notches as Haggerty's seventh straight and third consecutive one via KO. It's been a long, hard road for 'The General' since he lost his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in 2019 and failed to regain it the year after.

Since those back-to-back losses, the fighting Brit rose like a phoenix and compiled a legendary winning streak that won him both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles. This amazing journey back to the top of the mountain culminated in his win over Lobo.

Speaking to the media in his post-fight presser, Jonathan Haggerty is looking to have some well-earned R&R after the bout:

“At the moment I’m going to have a little bit of a rest, recoup, and elevate.”

Based on his last four fights, it doesn't look like Haggerty likes taking long breaks. We'll see if he takes a lengthy time off or if the itch to compete starts again soon.

Jonathan Haggerty calls himself 'The Bonus King'

The Lobo win got Haggerty his third straight performance bonus from the promotion. This is quite remarkable, even for a world champion. 'The General' cashed in a double bonus ($100,000) in his KO win over Nong-O Hama for his Muay Thai throne, then another one when he stopped Fabricio Andrade for his division's kickboxing world title. He then won another $50,000 bonus for his demolishing of Lobo.

In his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Jonathan Haggerty jokingly suggested a new moniker for himself:

“I might change my name to ‘The Bonus Boy’, instead of ‘The General’. Who knows?”

With three straight finishes and three straight bonuses, no one can deny Jonathan Haggerty any new nickname he wants to name himself.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 19 is available free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.