Jonathan Haggerty playfully suggests new nickname for himself after collecting third straight performance bonus

Two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty successfully defended his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 19 last weekend. In front of a euphoric crowd inside the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 'The General' dispatched Felipe 'Demolition Man' Lobo inside three rounds.

The victory notches Haggerty his seventh straight win and third straight KO. It also won him his third straight performance bonus from ONE Championship. The Fighting Brit cashed in double bonuses ($100,000) in wins over Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade last year and then another $50,000 bonus for his win over Lobo.

In his post-fight in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson, Haggerty jokingly suggested a new nickname for him:

“I might change my name to ‘The Bonus Boy’, instead of ‘The General’. Who knows?”

With three straight KOs and three straight bonuses, no one else deserves that nickname other than Jonathan Haggerty.

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 play-by-play

'The General' came out of his corner immediately taking control of the center of the ring with his piston-like front teep kick. For much of the opening round, Haggerty led the dance with a barrage of leg kicks, but once Lobo closed the distance, he uncorked a flurry of strikes, landing to the head and body.

With less than a minute to go, 'Demolition Man' landed a brutal uppercut that sat down the world champion. Haggerty beat the count and showed his championship heart by riding out the round and surviving Lobo's fight-ending barrage.

Jonathan Haggerty had no intention of getting swatted like a fly in the second, starting the round with a fast and furious pace. What came next may very well be one of the greatest Muay Thai rounds you'll see this year.

The world champion and his challenger went toe-to-toe, landing crushing blow after crushing blow, but it was 'The General' who landed a nifty left hook that dropped 'Demolition Man'.

Jonathan Haggerty closed the bout in the third round, blasting Lobo with an earth-rattling overhand right that put ‘Demolition Man’ down and out.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 19 is available free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.