"Get in line rookie" - Cody Durden responds to new UFC signee Muhammad Mokaev's callout

Muhammad Mokaev is one of the youngest UFC recruits and boasts a ton of potential. The young flyweight prospect is prominently known for his time with the Brave Combat Federation and is often touted as "the flyweight Khabib."

The 21-year-old is now looking for his first UFC fight and it appears he has his sights set on Cody Durden.

Taking to his social media, Muhammad Mokaev challenged Durden for his UFC debut. Here's how the American responded:

"Get in line rookie."

A fight between Muhammad Mokaev and Cody Durden would have certainly been a sizzling match-up, especially after the controversy Durden stirred up with his racist remarks in the octagon last weekend. However, the American clearly has no interest in sharing the cage with the dynamic undefeated prospect.

Durden, who recently earned a unanimous decision win over China’s Aoriqileng at UFC Vegas 43, directed a comment towards his flyweight peer that shocked the MMA community. He said:

“I knew he was going to be tough, but I had to send him back to China where he came from.”

While Durden was blasted on social media by MMA fans and several fighters for for his racist comments, Mokaev wants to punish him physically.

Muhammad Mokaev wants to "smash" Cody Durden

During a recent episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Mokaev was asked when he is expected to make his UFC debut and who his opponent could be. Here's what Mokaev said:

“Hopefully March [2022] and hopefully against this guy, Cody Durden, if he accepts the fight. I really want to smash him. And I see a lot of my supporters tweeting, ‘Smash him’ and I'm like, if people want to see this, then that’s what I’m here for."

When asked if he wanted to fight Durden for his racist remarks in the post-fight interview, Mokaev responded:

"He apologized, but if someone doesn't shake your hand, you just call him an idiot, you know. But you don't go to his race, right? Now, I have a lot of circles with very rich people who work in top places. We never talk about race. I think it’s lower-level people that talk about race and stuff like this. I don’t believe race should exist if you have a brain. But if you don’t have it, it's always going to be there.”

Catch Muhammad Mokaev's full interview on The MMA Hour below:

Muhammad Mokaev is likely to make his UFC debut in the first half of next year. While he has fought at bantamweight in his professional MMA career, he will be competing in the UFC's flyweight division.

