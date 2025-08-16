  • home icon
  "Get rid of him" - Fans react to Bryan Battle apologizing to Nursulton Ruziboev after missing weight for their scrapped UFC 319 clash 

"Get rid of him" - Fans react to Bryan Battle apologizing to Nursulton Ruziboev after missing weight for their scrapped UFC 319 clash 

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Aug 16, 2025 05:40 GMT
Bryan Battle (pictured) has missed weight for the third time in three years. [Image courtesy: @bryanbattle68 on Instagram]
Bryan Battle (pictured) has missed weight for the third time in three years. [Image courtesy: @bryanbattle68 on Instagram]

Bryan Battle's apology to Nursulton Ruziboev for missing weight at UFC 319, which led to their bout being scrapped, has sparked fan outrage, with many calling for his removal from the promotion's roster.

For context, Battle came in at 190 pounds for the fight, four pounds over the contracted weight limit for non-title UFC middleweight bouts. The weight miss led to his bout being cancelled, making it the third fight to be scrapped in the last two days.

In a video circulating on social media, 'The Butcher' can be seen apologizing to his opponent for being unprofessional, while attributing his weight miss to getting sick ahead of fight week. The video ends with the pair agreeing to run it back at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi.

Check out Bryan Battle apologizing to Nursulton Ruziboev below:

Regretably, however, this is the third time the fighter has missed weight in the last three years. For his most recent fight at UFC 310, 'The Butcher' came in at 175 pounds, four pounds over the limit for his welterweight clash against Randy Brown.

Similarly, at UFC on ABC 4 in 2023, he came in at 173 pounds, two pounds over the limit for his fight against Gabe Green.

Naturally, Battle's apology has failed to gain favor with the fans, with many flooding social media slamming the fighter.

@Sarcasm_n_logic wrote:

"Get rid of him."

@Eric_A_Beckman opined:

"Battle should be cut. I don’t think they’re gonna run it back anytime soon."

@yfcuouk chimed in:

"Good for him to man up about it, but man, this is the third time now he’s missed weight. Definitely on thin ice, lol."

Check out a few more responses below:

Screenshots courtesy: @full_send_mma on X
Screenshots courtesy: @full_send_mma on X

Nursulton Ruziboev slams Bryan Battle for weight miss

Bryan Battle may have apologized to Nursulton Ruziboev for their UFC 319 fight being canceled due to his weight miss debacle; however, that doesn't seem to have done much to quell the Uzbek fighter's anger.

Following the unfortunate turn of events, Ruziboev took to Instagram to post a statement, where he slammed 'The Butcher', calling him out for being unprofessional :

"Instead of talking too much, you need to make the weight first. This is a professional sport, blondie."

Check out Nursulton Ruziboev's response to Bryan Battle's weight miss below:

Screenshots courtesy: @nursulton_ruziboev on Instagram
Screenshots courtesy: @nursulton_ruziboev on Instagram
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

