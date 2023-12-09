"Get out of my silk sheets" - Retired former champion shows interest in Conor Benn bout

In the event that Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. fails to come together, there are other options.

'Destroyer' and 'Next Gen' have been in talks for a fight over the last few months. Infamously, Benn and Eubank Jr. were signed to fight last fall over in the U.K. However, due to a failed drug test, the fight was canceled.

As the young boxer dealt with the fallout of the test, his rival had a two-fight series with Liam Smith. With that feud now over, Eubank Jr. attempted to re-book the bout with Benn. However, once again, that drug test lingered over the contest.

While Conor Benn was cleared to return by a third-party drug testing firm, the BBBofC has refused to clear him. Furthermore, they've already announced that they have no plans to sanction a potential fight with Eubank Jr.

In the event that the fight fails to come together, Eddie Hearn could potentially slide in Kell Brook. 'Special K' retired following a knockout win over Amir Khan last year. However, he's now shown interest in returning for a bout with either man.

Speaking to BBTV Boxing, Brook admitted:

"I’m retired and we’re getting into something deep here but, listen, I’m always up for a challenge and if it makes sense for me and the right amount of Benjamins we could do it... I’m the biggest name. If I come out of retirement and announce I’m fighting one of them two, we’ve got a sell out straight away so, you know, it’s there."

He continued, noting that he would much rather fight Benn than Eubank Jr:

“Yeah [I would rather Benn]. I think so. I could get out of my silk sheets for that and train hard."

Could Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. still happen?

Despite commission issues, Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. is still on the table.

While Eddie Hearn hoped to stage the bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in February, his plans were derailed late last month. The BBBofC essentially controls all of the boxing over in the U.K.

However, that doesn't mean that there aren't alternate commissions to sanction Benn vs. Eubank Jr. There's the Luxembourg Commission, which famously staged David Haye vs. Derek Chisora in London over a decade ago.

Furthermore, there's the Professional Boxing Association, which sanctions KSI's Misfits Boxing events. Eddie Hearn has spoken positively of them in the past, but it remains to be seen if they will sanction Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr.

Still, it appears that Matchroom could swap out 'The Destroyer' for Kell Brook.