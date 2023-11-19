"Get up and do something" - UFC fighter pays heavy price for provoking opponent within mere seconds 

MMA fans around the world witnessed an interesting turn of events at UFC Vegas 82 on November 18.

Jonathan Pearce went toe-to-toe against Joanderson Brito in a featherweight showdown in the prelims of the card. The event was held at the UFC Apex Facility in Paradise, Nevada.

In the second round of the fight, Pearce gained top control against his opponent on the ground and started taunting and exchanging words with him.

"Come on, get up and do something," said Jonathan Pearce.

The decision to trash talk with his Brito mid-fight did not go well for the 31-year-old as moments later, the Brazilian managed to get back on his feet and submitted Pearce with a ninja choke.

With the victory, Joanderson Brito broke Jonathan Pearce's five-fight winning streak and extended his own impressive winning streak to 4-0. 'Tubarao' is 4-1 in the UFC and has an overall professional record of 16-3. One interesting thing to note is that 14 out of the Brazilian's 16 victories have come via finishes - seven knockouts and seven submissions.

If Brito continues his dominant run in the multi-billion dollar promotion, the 28-year-old might soon secure a place in the promotion's top 15 featherweight rankings.

Another exciting moment to come out of UFC Vegas 82 involved Amanda Ribas and Luana Pinheiro. The two athletes locked horns in a strawweight encounter on the main card of the event. In the third round of the event, Ribas landed a flashy spinning wheel kick on her opponent and proceeded to knock her out.

The Brazilian received praise from several MMA fighters like Jamahal Hill and Paddy Pimblett for her performance. With the victory, Ribas made a victorious return to the promotion's strawweight division on November 18.

