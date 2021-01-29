"Get well soon, be patient"- UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov sends his good wishes to Virgil Van Dijk

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov seems to be enjoying his life outside of the Mixed Martial Arts world. Having accompanied his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov to his first UFC win on Fight Island, The Eagle has been enjoying his time in Dubai.

During his stay in the UAE, Khabib Nurmagomedov met Liverpool FC defender Virgil Van Dijk. The Reds star player has been recovering from a knee injury he suffered in the early stages of the on-going Premier League season during Liverpool's match against rivals Everton FC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends a message to Virgil Van Dijk

Through his long road to recovery, Virgil Van Dijk has been training at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai. While it is likely that the Dutch international won't be returning to the pitch anytime soon, UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent his good wishes to the Liverpool #4.

In a post on Instagram, The Eagle shared an image with Van Dijk and wrote that it was nice to meet the Dutch international. Khabib also sent an inspiring message to the LFC center back, mentioning that the Russian fighter has had his fair share of dealing with injuries. Khabib Nurmagomedov ended his message by sharing a word of advice and asking Virgil to stay patient, as he gets closer to his return to the pitch.

Here is Khabib Nurmagomedov's message to Virgil Van Dijk:

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov return to the UFC?

At this point, Khabib Nurmagomedov has made it quite clear that he won't be returning to the fight game after announcing his retirement at UFC 254. The Eagle closed out his iconic career with a phenomenal win over Justin Gaethje, in his last ever fight. And, it is only a matter of time before he vacates the UFC lightweight title.

At the UFC 257 pay-per-view, Dustin Poirier defeated Khabib Nurmagomedov's arch-rival, Conor McGregor. With the win, The Diamond pretty much ended the talks of the highly awaited rematch between the Irishman and The Eagle. Khabib is now expected to focus on his own ventures outside of the octagon and continue to help his cousins flourish in MMA instead.