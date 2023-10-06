“Get that win!” - Fans ready to see Jonathan Di Bella retain throne at ONE Fight Night 15

Fans are hyped up for Jonathan Di Bella's first ONE Championship world title defense later this week.

In October 2022, Di Bella made his ONE debut with a professional kickboxing record of 10-0. Due to his status as an undefeated fighter, the Canadian-Italian’s first fight with the promotion was against Zhang Peimian for the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

After five rounds of action, Di Bella emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

On Friday, October 6, the 27-year-old world champion returns for his first world title defense. Di Bella has been matched up against three-sport athlete Danial Williams, who plans to pull off an upset inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of ONE Fight Night 15, ONE Championship showcased Di Bell’s highlights against Zhang in an Instagram post that was captioned:

“Jonathan Di Bella made a STATEMENT 💯 Will the strawweight kickboxing king stay on TOP when Danial Williams challenges him this Friday at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? 👑 @jondibella”

Fans filled the comment section with excitement for Di Bella’s upcoming fight, including the following people saying:

“Let’s go champ ! Team Ny will be cheering for another great victory for you . Get that Win !”

“One of the biggest talents from Montreal! So stoked for @jondibella”

“This fight is going to be so awesome.”

“🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Instagram comments

Jonathan Di Bella’s first world title defense won’t be easy, as Danial Williams has showcased his warrior spirit in the past. ‘Mini T’ has also competed in one world title fight under the ONE banner, which could provide him the experience to pull off the upset.

Meanwhile, Di Bella is an undefeated world champion for a reason. The Canadian-Italian has the skills to beat any strawweight kickboxer on the planet, and he plans to show that at ONE Fight Night 15.

Jonathan Di Bella vs. Danial Williams will serve as the co-main event for Friday’s event. In the main event, Thanh Le and Ilya Freymanov will go toe-to-toe for the interim featherweight MMA world title.

ONE Fight Night 15 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.