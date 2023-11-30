“Get that work Kru” - ‘Smokin’’ Jo Nattawut looking lethal in his preparation against Luke Lessei for ONE Fight Night 17

ONE featherweight Muay Thai brawler 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut is looking to make a quick turnaround at ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8. His bout, a three-round Muay Thai contest against American Luke Lessei, is just two months removed from his absolute kickboxing war against ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 15 last October.

Despite pushing the world champion to the limit and leaving the crowd stunned inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Nattawut was narrowly defeated on the cards. Now with strong motivation to get back on the winning column, 'Smokin' Jo is unleashing absolute fire in the gym:

Fans, unsurprisingly, were highly impressed with Nattawut’s technique:

“Get that work Kru.”

“One of the best pro fighters, so intelligent.”

“Jo makes it look powerful, effortless, and smooth”

“Looking sharp Jo. LFG!!!”

“I honestly hope Jo wins a title. Been watching him since his ONE fc debut years ago.”

Always game and ready to take on all comers, be it world champions or promotional newcomers, Jo Nattawut will always bring the fight. With the ferocity and bad intentions he's throwing with every strike on the pad, we can be sure it will translate well inside the ring come fight night.

'Smokin' Jo Nattawut to take part in ONE Championship's first-ever all-Muay Thai fight card at ONE Fight Night 17

Apart from 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut locking horns with promotional debutant Luke Lessei, the entire ONE Fight Night card will be composed of bouts exclusively under Muay Thai rules. This card is set to make history as ONE’s first-ever all-Muay Thai event.

The main event will be a mammoth clash as reigning ONE light-heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia will move up to heavyweight to challenge for the division's Muay Thai throne. Across the ring from him will be another ONE debutant, Alex 'The Viking' Roberts.

Kryklia is on a 13-fight winning streak and has not seen the losing column in ONE, in which he has five straight victories with four KO/TKOs. As for Roberts, he is a former WBC Muay Thai world champion and is considered a blue chip signee by the promotion.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US Primetime, free of charge for those with an active Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.