"Getting closer to OF" - Nina-Marie Daniele's wild video showing unsafe NSFW stunts triggers hilarious responses on Twitter

Nina-Marie Daniele has, once again, drawn the attention of Twitter users from all corners.

For the last few months, the social media personality has made a large splash in the small pond of MMA, conducting countless interviews and filming several videos collaborating with the UFC's most well-known fighters.

While her social media posts typically draw the most engagement whenever she's either featuring Sean Strickland in one of her videos or posting revealing pictures of herself, this time she's drawn attention for a comedy skit with a sexual element.

The post was made on Twitter:

It features Nina-Marie Daniele approaching a gas station pump, before noticing another woman fellating a different gas station pump. This prompts her to confirm her suspicions by grabbing her gas pump and sniffing it, causing her to recoil from the smell, presumably because her gas pump was fellated as well.

The brief clip drew numerous reactions from her followers, with many finding her content humorous. One fan took a dig at her, almost reflecting Sean Strickland's past statements about her by saying the following:

"Getting closer to OF"

Another one of her followers humorously claimed that the situation hit close to home, saying:

"She just like me Fr"

Meanwhile, another follower simply remarked at the unbelievable nature of what was depicted:

"I've heard of syphoning gas before but this is ridiculous"

Finally, another fan praised Daniele for the comedic value of her post, while also pointing at the age of the clip used in her video:

"U funny for this (old) one. I c what u did there"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Nina-Marie Daniele's collaborations with Charles Oliveira

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is currently scheduled to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 for the divisional title. The Brazilian is one of the most popular fighters in the entire sport and has parlayed this goodwill by appearing in Nina-Marie Daniele's videos.

First, she taught him how to dance, before the two played a game, wherein 'Do Bronx' was asked to identify UFC fighters based on their childhood pictures. Unfortunately, the Brazilian superstar found little success.