“Getting into MMA?” - Fans come up with dream futures after Mikey Musumeci’s intriguing post

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, Mikey Musumeci proved that size and weight matter little if you let him trap you inside his world. In an openweight submission grappling match, 'Darth Rigatoni' faced MMA legend and former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki. Paying homage to one of his idols, Musumeci handily submitted Aoki with the Japanese icon's own modified inside heel hook, 'The Aoki Lock'.

Musumeci, who currently has an iron grip on the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title, won his sixth bout in the promotion and fourth straight this year. This makes him the most active world champion in ONE Championship in 2023.

He has three successful world title defenses under his belt and 63 professional wins with 31 submissions. At this point, with multiple IBJJF world titles and a dominant ONE world title reign, there's not many accolades in submission grappling that Mikey Musumeci hasn't captured yet.

As for his future, 'Darth Rigatoni' posted a cryptic message on his Instagram page:

"So excited about my next challenges ❤️🔥🐶🍝"

Fans reacted to the post in various ways in the comments section:

Comments on the post

@daner_zone suggests a move to another sport, one Musumeci has been training in extensively these days:

"Kickboxing Career 👏🔥"

@clammy_carl took it up a notch:

"Gettin into mma???! Im here for it!!!"

@austinrod15 suggested a massive bout if ever Mikey Musumeci moves to MMA:

"Mighty mouse would be a fun match-up"

@alxg_542 suggested a superfight match-up in submission grappling:

"We would love to see you vs @diogoreisbjj !!"

As for @daung_chan and @whynot.ciao, they're just happy for 'Darth Rigatoni's' bright future:

"I’m excited that your excited 🙌"

"Will be looking forward to seeing your upcoming events Mikey! 🙌🙌 🤌🤌 🌻"

At the moment, no official match is set for Mikey Musumeci. Fans can, however, watch or rewatch his clinical dismantling of Shinya Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15, available for free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.