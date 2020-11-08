Create
Giga Chikadze asks Dana White for Jeremy Stephens fight after brilliant head kick KO at UFC Vegas 13

Giga Chikadze with a head kick KO at UFC Vegas 13
Dhruv Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 08 Nov 2020, 10:27 IST
News
Georgian Karateka Giga Chikadze continued his impressive journey towards the top of the UFC rankings with a highlight reel finish of UFC newcomer Jamey Simmons.

While starting slow and gauging his opponent early in the fight, Giga emphatically finished off the bout in the 4th minute of the first round dropping Jamay with a head kick before finishing him off with brutal ground and pound.

The Georgian thus claimed his first UFC win via a finish. Giga has now improved to 12-2 in his MMA career and is now undefeated in the UFC in the stacked featherweight division with a 5-0 record.

Giga lost his chance at the UFC roster in 2018 after losing in Dana White's Contender Series but got a fight eventually in September 2019 against Brandon Davis.

After the fight, Giga called out veteran Jeremy Stephens for a fight and requested UFC President Dana White to grant him the match in December.

UFC Veteran Jeremy Stephens agrees to December fight against Chikadze

It seems as if the veteran Jeremy Stephens was impressed with Giga’s performance and has accepted to fight him in December. 

Lil Heathen has experienced a dip in form recently having last won a fight in February 2018. Stephens has suffered 4 losses in his last 5 UFC outings.

While Stephen’s name remains highly sought after in the featherweight division, it is unlikely that he will get a fight next against a ranked opponent.

Therefore, a match against an up and comer riding a 5-fight win streak makes sense for the UFC veteran. 

Published 08 Nov 2020, 10:27 IST
UFC Jeremy Stephens UFC Featherweight UFC Fighters
