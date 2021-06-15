Giga Chikadze criticizes the judging in the UFC 263 Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori fight

Georgian mixed martial artist Giga Chikadze does not agree with the judges who scored Israel Adesanya's successful title defense against Marvin Vettori at UFC 263.

Leading up to the fight, Israel Adesanya had expressed his desire to defeat Marvin Vettori in all five rounds to remove any doubt in the Italian's mind after the split decision judgment in their first fight.

Adesanya first fought Vettori in April 2018. Both surging middleweight contenders back then, Adesanya and Vettori went the three-round distance.

'The Last Stylebender' won the fight via split decision. Marvin Vettori never fully accepted the result, leading Israel Adesanya to search for a dominant victory the second time around.

Even though Vettori did accept his shortcomings at UFC 263, he did not agree with the 50-45 unanimous decision that Israel Adesanya was awarded.

Echoing 'The Italian Dream's point of view, Giga Chikadze took to Twitter to explain how a 50-45 UD was uncalled for. He wrote-

"I just purchased #UFC263 ppv card just to double check how the f*ck did fight go 50-45. Not taking anything from Adesanya, he’s very good striker! But Round 1,2 & first half of 3d was for @MarvinVettori. 4 takedown, ground control 7 min, and very close strikes. 50-45?! #nonsense"

Marvin Vettori appreciates Giga Chikadze by calling him "one of the few that understand striking"

Although Giga Chikadze was highly critical of the judges' decision for the UFC 263 main event, he did leave space for argument.

"Guys, we can argue on one thing, which round was for Marvin and which for Adesanya but, 50-45 is f*kin dumb as sh*t! That’s all. Give props to 27 year old man who just went 30 min toe-to-toe with the champ! Come on guys #WTF@MarvinVettori one day will be a Champ"

Marvin Vettori responded to Giga Chikadze's analysis by appreciating his understanding of striking.

Giga Chikadze has certainly established himself as a striking phenomenon in the world of MMA.

His last appearance inside the octagon was against UFC veteran Cub Swanson, one of the most lethal strikers the sport has ever seen.

However, the infamous 'Giga kick' ensured that Chikadze would climb the featherweight rankings further.

Do you agree with Giga Chikadze's analysis of the fight between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori? Let us know in the comments section!

Edited by Harvey Leonard