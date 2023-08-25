Gilbert Burns answers if he would beat Bradley Martyn in a street fight

Gilbert Burns is the latest UFC fighter to weigh in on what he believes his chances would be if he got into a street fight with Bradley Martyn.

During his Q&A session ahead of this weekend's UFC Singapore event, the Brazilian was asked whether he could beat Martyn in a street fight. The question is in reference to the same one that the influencer asks his guests, usually pro-MMA fighters, "What would happen if they were in a street fight?"

'Durinho' is obviously confident, with his many years of training and elite professional MMA experience, that he wouldn't have too much trouble in that scenario. Gilbert Burns gave a hilarious response as he believes that the influencer would have absolutely no chance despite his size and weight advantage:

"100%. Easy Money. Easy Money.”

Gilbert Burns responds at Q&A

It will be interesting to see whether Bradley Martyn responds as he continues to spark a reaction from UFC fans and his followers by asking the questions to MMA fighters that appear on his podcast.

Demetrious Johnson intends to grapple with Bradley Martyn

Demetrious Johnson recently provided an update on the proposed grappling match with Bradley Martyn and noted that he intends to go through with it.

During the first episode of The GOATCast, he told his podcast co-host and former foe Henry Cejudo that he intends to grapple with the influencer and has been in talks with Brendan Schaub to make it happen. He mentioned that grappling is about technique as opposed to size and plans on proving that, saying:

"It's funny, you know, he's 265[lbs], he's a bodybuilder, so obviously he's got the weight advantage. But at the end of the day, that's the beautiful thing about grappling, it's not about weight, it's about technique. And we're gonna try to grapple, I told Brendan Schaub that I want to make it happen." [1:09 - 1:21]

It will be interesting to see whether the grappling match is streamed live or if it will be uploaded to their respective YouTube channels once it's completed.