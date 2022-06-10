"It's a big test for Taila" - Gilbert Burns credits 'bada**' Valentina Shevchenko for incredible work inside octagon

Gilbert Burns has lauded UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko for her amazing work inside the octagon. Additionally, he asserted that he wants his fellow Brazilian fighter Taila Santos to beat Shevchenko in their upcoming title fight at UFC 275 on June 11. Burns added, however, that he’s a massive fan of Shevchenko.

Speaking to MMA Underground’s John Morgan, Gilbert Burns discussed various topics. Morgan brought up the highly-anticipated Shevchenko-Santos matchup and highlighted that Santos boasts an impressive 19-1 MMA record.

He indicated that while ‘Bullet’ would be the favorite to win the fight, Santos poses a legitimate threat as she possesses good striking and grappling and is an incredible athlete.

Burns agreed and opined that Santos has the tools to potentially beat Shevchenko. Nevertheless, the UFC welterweight revealed that he wouldn’t bet against Shevchenko, as ‘Bullet’ is on a different level. Burns jested that except for UFC middleweight Paulo Costa, he’ll always root for his fellow Brazilians to win. Furthermore, Burns stated:

“I want Taila to win. I think she gets what it takes, like you said – good striking, good grappling, physically a beast, bro. She’s physically super strong. She’s lean, strong. I think she can do something, but, bro, Valentina is on a different level. I don’t know. I’m gonna keep my eyes on. I love Valentina as a champion; everything that she represents. For sure, I want Taila to win, but it’s a big test for Taila.”

Morgan chimed in by emphasizing that irrespective of gender, Shevchenko is one of the best martial artists in the world and does everything well inside the octagon. Burns concurred and said:

“I agree. Everything in the highest level – high pace, beautiful technique, good movement, good technique, power. She can take people down, she can grapple. Bro, she [Shevchenko] is a bada**. I’m a huge fan of Valentina as well.”

Watch Burns and Morgan discuss Shevchenko vs. Santos at 9:03 of the video below:

Dana White praises Valentina Shevchenko, responds to criticism of the UFC women’s flyweight division being weak

UFC president Dana White recently hit back at certain sections of the MMA community who claim that the UFC women’s flyweight division is weak. White spoke to John Morgan for MMA Underground and explained that dominant champion Valentina Shevchenko makes the rest of the division look weak.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc

Sixth flyweight title defence



continued her dominance with victory over Lauren Murphy, via TKO in the fourth round, at Eight wins in a rowSixth flyweight title defence @BulletValentina continued her dominance with victory over Lauren Murphy, via TKO in the fourth round, at #UFC266 Eight wins in a row 🔥Sixth flyweight title defence 👑@BulletValentina continued her dominance with victory over Lauren Murphy, via TKO in the fourth round, at #UFC266 💪 https://t.co/O5K7BiIkza

White notably compared Shevchenko to other MMA legends such as Georges St-Pierre and Anderson Silva, who previously dominated the welterweight and middleweight divisions, respectively. He said:

“People say the division is weak. No. Valentina Shevchenko is so good, she makes the division look weak.”

The UFC president also stated that people are underestimating how tough an opponent Santos is for Shevchenko and reiterated the same in an appearance on The Spinnin Backfist MMA Show.

Watch Dana White's interview with MMA Underground below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far