"It's gonna happen" - Gilbert Burns determined to earn another shot at Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns faced undefeated UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev in an all-time classic at UFC 273 on April 9. The closely contested fight witnessed Chimaev win via unanimous decision. Burns has since been campaigning for a rematch against Chimaev.

Speaking to MMA Underground, Burns indicated that he needs a couple of wins to re-enter the UFC welterweight title mix. ‘Durinho’ added that he’ll also earn a rematch against Chimaev. Addressing the rise in his own popularity after the Chimaev fight and discussing their potential rematch, Burns stated:

“Yeah, it’s a mix of feelings. I think before this fight, I had that competition feeling like, the winning is the only option, the most important. But it’s not only about that. I think people, what I get more from people is that moment, that people, those 15 minutes, that second round, coming back from adversity, keep fighting, no quit. And that’s what people see. So, it kind of changes little bit my perspective. The way people relate with you not quitting, with you fighting adversity; that’s what people related.”

Burns noted that he’s received a considerable amount of love and support from the people. He continued:

“For sure, still wanted to win. I still want that rematch. It’s gonna happen. I believe it’s gonna happen.” Burns later added, “I’m willing to get five rounds next with Khamzat too if UFC needs a guy.”

Burns revealed that he’s looking to fight Jorge Masvidal next and could return in September, October or November. However, neither the Masvidal matchup nor their respective comeback dates have been officially confirmed yet.

Khamzat Chimaev jibes at Nate Diaz after purported plans regarding their fight leak online

The MMA community was recently set abuzz by an image of what was supposedly UFC president Dana White’s matchup board. One of the fights mentioned on the board in the image was Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz for the UFC 276 event on July 2.

It’s believed that the UFC’s looking to have Diaz – who’s on the last fight of his current UFC contract – fight Chimaev next. Chimaev subsequently took a shot at Diaz, calling him out by tweeting:

“let's fight skinny @NateDiaz209”

The Chimaev-Diaz matchup hasn’t been officially announced by the UFC yet. Chimaev’s most recent fight was his showdown against Burns last month; whereas Diaz’s last fight was a unanimous decision loss against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June 2021.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns has expressed interest in fighting a high-profile MMA star next. ‘Durinho’ has named Nate Diaz, Nick Diaz, Colby Covington, Conor McGregor, and particularly Jorge Masvidal as potential next opponents.

