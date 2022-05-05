"Sounds good to me" - Jorge Masvidal agrees to bout with Gilbert Burns, 'Durinho' responds

It looks like Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns have taken some work off the hands of UFC matchmakers by agreeing to a fight over social media.

Gilbert Burns was the one to suggest the fight, simply throwing together a collage of the two fighters and sending it out on Twitter. By the end of the day Masvidal had responded positively, declaring:

"Sounds good to me. Let’s see"

That led to 'Durinho' hitting the breaks a little, admitting he wasn't quite ready at this exact moment. He wrote:

"I know you want to get your wrestling on point so do it while i gotta get my s*** done than we can make this happen later on this year"

GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho twitter.com/gamebredfighte… Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter Sounds good to me. Let’s see twitter.com/gilbertdurinho… Sounds good to me. Let’s see twitter.com/gilbertdurinho… I know you want to get your wrestling on point so do it while i gotta get my shit done than we can make this happen later on this year I know you want to get your wrestling on point so do it while i gotta get my shit done than we can make this happen later on this year 💯 twitter.com/gamebredfighte…

Burns is coming off an epic barnburner of a fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 in April. Considering the damage both men took over that fifteen minutes of combat, it's unsurprising that 'Durinho' needs some time to heal before preparing for another high profile fight.

Masvidal may be too busy outside the cage to fight right now too. He's currently fighting a felony aggravated battery charge in Florida for allegedly attacking Colby Covington outside a Miami restaurant and breaking his front tooth.

While a fight with Gilbert Burns may take Masvidal's mind off the criminal proceedings and potential civil lawsuit to come, a conviction in court could earn him some serious jail time. Taking care of that issue before moving on to his next fight may be the wiser course of action.

New photos released by Jorge Masvidal's lawyers shows Colby Covington's broken tooth

Earlier this week, Jorge Masvidal's legal team filed two motions disputing Colby Covington's claims that he suffered brain damage in their scuffle outside a Miami steakhouse. They also questioned whether the Rolex Covington said was damaged in the attack was legitimate or a fake.

Included in the filing were photos taken by police of the damage to Covington's face from the incident.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Colby Covington’s chipped tooth from his altercation with Jorge Masvidal in Miami. Colby Covington’s chipped tooth from his altercation with Jorge Masvidal in Miami. https://t.co/DuMNoPYd5m

Masvidal's team included some quotes from Covington's interview on the Full Send Podcast immediately prior to the incident where Covington said:

“Dude imagine if we’re in the streets, bro, no one is going to pull me off you [Defendant – Jorge Masvidal], you’re f****** dead motherf*****.”

This plays into Masvidal's expected defense which involves claiming the two fighters had engaged in mutual combat, a legitimate defense for aggravated battery cases in Florida.

Jesse Scheckner @JesseScheckner



It's still on. Masvidal is still facing felony battery/criminal mischief charges.



Comments by Masvidal suggest he may use FL's "mutual combat" defense.

floridapolitics.com/archives/51265… Update on @RonDeSantisFL Miami campaign event tonite feat. UFC star Jorge Masvidal as a marquee guest:It's still on. Masvidal is still facing felony battery/criminal mischief charges.Comments by Masvidal suggest he may use FL's "mutual combat" defense. Update on @RonDeSantisFL Miami campaign event tonite feat. UFC star Jorge Masvidal as a marquee guest:It's still on. Masvidal is still facing felony battery/criminal mischief charges.Comments by Masvidal suggest he may use FL's "mutual combat" defense.floridapolitics.com/archives/51265…

Edited by Ryan Harkness