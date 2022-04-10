Gilbert Burns outstrikes Khamzat Chimaev 119-108; demolishes 'Borz's insane striking differential

Khamzat Chimaev got off to a scintillating start in the UFC, dominating his first four opponents while barely absorbing any strikes. However, in his fifth fight in the promotion, Gilbert Burns surprisingly outstruck Chimaev in their three-round barnburner at the recently concluded UFC 273 pay-per-view.

The two welterweights gave it their all inside the octagon and despite the odds, the fight went the full 15-minute distance. In the end, it was 'Borz' who got his hand raised via unanimous decision as all three judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of the Chechen-born Swede.

Interestingly, it has come to light that 'Durinho' landed more significant strikes than Chimaev. Burns landed a total of 119 significant strikes, while 'Borz' landed 108. What makes this statistic impressive for the Brazilian is the fact that prior to this fight, Chimaev had a collective significant strike differential of 112-1 against his previous opponents in the UFC.

Adam Martin @MMAdamMartin Gilbert Burns officially outlanded Khamzat Chimaev 119-108 in significant strikes during the fight. No one saw that coming. #UFC273 Gilbert Burns officially outlanded Khamzat Chimaev 119-108 in significant strikes during the fight. No one saw that coming. #UFC273

The fight was a close affair. Chimaev scored a knockdown in round one and Burns returned the favor in round two. The welterweight duo duked it out in a closely contested third round, with 'Borz' landing the more meaningful strikes in the final five minutes.

Their bout won the 'Fight of the Night' honor and both fighters came away with a $50,000 bonus.

Khamzat Chimaev comments on Gilbert Burns' striking after UFC 273 win

After blowing the roof off the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and taking home the victory, Khamzat Chimaev did a post-fight interview with Lauro Sanko.

During the interview, Sanko asked Chimaev about the power of Gilbert Burns and whether he was hurt at any moment in the fight. 'Borz' replied:

"Not so hard. [Pointing to the back of his head] He punched me like here, somewhere. My legs was a little bit numb but I come back."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's interview with Laura Sanko below:

Khamzat Chimaev is currently riding a five-fight win streak in the UFC and has an overall record of 11-0. Prior to UFC 273, UFC president Dana White stated that if 'Borz' beats Burns, a fight against Colby Covington could be on the cards.

Chimaev will likely claim Burns' No.2 spot in the rankings with his recent victory. With Covington ranked No.1, this fight will likely determine the next title challenger.

