Gilbert Burns gets 100% real on feeling his age, discusses how long he could continue in the sport

Gilbert Burns is at a career crossroads. He is no longer in the prime of his youth and is currently on the worst-ever slump. Naturally, questions about his age have popped up, and the Brazilian star gladly answered them in a recent interview with Home of Fight ahead of UFC Vegas 106.

At 38 years old, 'Durinho' is in the twilight of his career. Compared to him, his upcoming opponent, Michael Morales, is a young 25-year-old prospect with an undefeated record. So, does Burns feel his age? He's certainly reminded of it by fellow Brazilian Renato Moicano. To that end, 'Durinho' said the following:

"To be honest, before that Sean Brady fight, I was overthinking a lot on that. I was thinking so much, and then after that, when I started putting things in a place, and I really started training sprints, grappling a lot, I feel that I, I don't know why, I feel that I got younger. I do look younger. I'm in great shape. I'm 38, turning 39, but I think that number is just for us to get on track."

Check out Gilbert Burns' comments about his age:

While the loss to Sean Brady at UFC Vegas 97 caused him to experience doubts about his age and physical condition, Burns responded by taking his training more seriously. He hopes to turn back the clock by beating the undefeated Morales in the UFC Vegas 106 main event.

It's easier said than done, but Burns is a former welterweight title challenger with exceptional Brazilian jiu-jitsu and dynamite in his hands. It would be unwise to count him out.

Gilbert Burns is nearing the end of his career

Gilbert Burns is in a must-win situation heading into UFC Vegas 106, as it is hard to imagine him continuing to fight at 38 years old if he suffers yet another loss. He is currently on a three-fight losing streak, having lost to Sean Brady most recently. His other losses have come against welterweight kingpins.

Before the Brady loss, he was knocked out by newly-crowned UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 299. Prior to that, he was outworked by Belal Muhammad to a unanimous decision loss at UFC 288.

