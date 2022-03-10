"Even with a loss, people are still gonna watch" - Gilbert Burns gives his take on what Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal need to do to get back to their winning ways

Gilbert Burns recently gave his opinion on what fighters like Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal need to do to get their careers back on track.

Both McGregor and Masvidal have been on a bad run of form inside the octagon of late. While the Irishman has won just one fight in the sport since 2016, 'Gamebred' is unfortunately winless in his last three bouts.

During a recent interview with The AllStar, the Brazilian opined that due to McGregor and Masvidal's stardom, no amount of losses can damage their viewership:

"Those guys, they can be such big stars. Like Jorge Masvidal, Conor. Because, even with a loss, people are still gonna watch... I think if they make Jorge Masvidal versus Conor McGregor, it's still gonna be a big payday."

Believing anything is possible, Burns opened up on what he thinks the pair need to do in order to get back in the win column and make a career resurgence:

"I think both guys need to have a little change... You gotta make a lot of sacrifices. He's [McGregor] gotta go like a Rocky Balboa movie, he gotta leave the phone, internet, whiskey, [and] go to the freaking mountains, build up a team. Make sure his team is there, his food is there, then just freaking training, separate himself from the world and just get hungry again."

The 35-year-old Burns is himself hoping to fight his way back to a welterweight title shot, but first he must get past the enthralling and ever-dangerous machine that is Khamzat Chimaev.

Watch Gilbert Burns talk about Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and more with The AllStar below:

How can Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal get another title shot?

Both McGregor and Masvidal have struggled to find their feet in the octagon of late, but does that mean they're far from title contention?

Following his loss to Dustin Poirier via a doctor's stoppage last July, many believed it would be the end of Conor McGregor's career. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

UFC president Dana White has stated that 'Notorious' could get a title shot upon his return from injury, provided the lightweight titleholder at the time agrees to the fight.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Really pumped for my next fight title fight! Really pumped for my next fight title fight!

While Jorge Masvidal is on a losing streak, he has just signed a new bumper deal with the promotion. This makes the Miami native one of the company's biggest assets, and he could find himself around the 170 lb belt if he can earn a couple of impressive wins.

