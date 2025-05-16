Gilbert Burns implies Islam Makhachev disrupted Belal Muhammad’s momentum ahead of UFC 315

Former welterweight title contender Gilbert Burns believes Islam Makhachev might be one of the reasons for Belal Muhammad losing his 170-pound title at UFC 315 against Jack Della Maddalena.
Makhachev has officially moved to welterweight to challenge Della Maddalena for the title. Makhachev's decision comes after the Australian earned a unanimous decision win over Muhammad.
Muhammad, the now-former champion, is a friend and part-time training partner of Makhachev's. Had 'Remember the Name' defeated Della Maddalena, the Dagestani fighter would have defended his lightweight title atleast once more.
Instead, he vacated the 155-pound title following Muhammad's loss, suggesting that the former welterweight champion's preparation was negatively affected by Makhachev.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Burns will compete against Michael Morales at UFC Vegas 106 on May 17, and recently appeared in front of the media ahead of the bout. During his media scrum, 'Durinho' said:
"I was [looking] to see if Belal was going to train with Khabib. But with that thing with Islam wanting to move up... I assume that was the case [with Muhammad], 'Okay, I'm not going [to train there]. This guy may fight me.' When I saw that [Belal] didn't go there, and he was more in Chicago, and I was looking and I said, 'Yeah, he's not 2-3 years. Dagestan this time. I think Jack's gonna win.'"
Check out Gilbert Burns discuss Belal Muhammad and Islam Makhachev below (5:35):
Islam Makhachev reacts to Belal Muhammad's defeat to Jack Della Maddalena
Islam Makhachev was all eyes on the UFC 315 main event between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.
Following the Australian's decision victory, it was confirmed that his next opponent would be the Dagestani. Della Maddalena welcomed the challenge of the now-former lightweight champion.
Makhachev oozed confidence while reacting to the result, as he posted on X:
"Time to become a double champ #InshaAllah. Let's go"
Della Maddalena also responded to Makhachev, stating that he would avenge Alexander Volkanovski's defeats to the former lightweight champion. Makhachev responded by saying:
"You are not Volk, I will show you different level. Keep my belt clean."
Check out Islam Makhachev's posts below: