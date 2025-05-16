Gilbert Burns implies Islam Makhachev disrupted Belal Muhammad’s momentum ahead of UFC 315

Former welterweight title contender Gilbert Burns believes Islam Makhachev might be one of the reasons for Belal Muhammad losing his 170-pound title at UFC 315 against Jack Della Maddalena.

Ad

Makhachev has officially moved to welterweight to challenge Della Maddalena for the title. Makhachev's decision comes after the Australian earned a unanimous decision win over Muhammad.

Muhammad, the now-former champion, is a friend and part-time training partner of Makhachev's. Had 'Remember the Name' defeated Della Maddalena, the Dagestani fighter would have defended his lightweight title atleast once more.

Instead, he vacated the 155-pound title following Muhammad's loss, suggesting that the former welterweight champion's preparation was negatively affected by Makhachev.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Burns will compete against Michael Morales at UFC Vegas 106 on May 17, and recently appeared in front of the media ahead of the bout. During his media scrum, 'Durinho' said:

"I was [looking] to see if Belal was going to train with Khabib. But with that thing with Islam wanting to move up... I assume that was the case [with Muhammad], 'Okay, I'm not going [to train there]. This guy may fight me.' When I saw that [Belal] didn't go there, and he was more in Chicago, and I was looking and I said, 'Yeah, he's not 2-3 years. Dagestan this time. I think Jack's gonna win.'"

Ad

Check out Gilbert Burns discuss Belal Muhammad and Islam Makhachev below (5:35):

Ad

Islam Makhachev reacts to Belal Muhammad's defeat to Jack Della Maddalena

Islam Makhachev was all eyes on the UFC 315 main event between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

Following the Australian's decision victory, it was confirmed that his next opponent would be the Dagestani. Della Maddalena welcomed the challenge of the now-former lightweight champion.

Makhachev oozed confidence while reacting to the result, as he posted on X:

Ad

"Time to become a double champ #InshaAllah. Let's go"

Della Maddalena also responded to Makhachev, stating that he would avenge Alexander Volkanovski's defeats to the former lightweight champion. Makhachev responded by saying:

"You are not Volk, I will show you different level. Keep my belt clean."

Check out Islam Makhachev's posts below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.