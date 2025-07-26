Gilbert Burns issues definitive prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight: "The guy doesn't quit"

Gilbert Burns has felt the power of Khamzat Chimaev inside the octagon and the pressure of Dricus du Plessis in training. He took Chimaev into deep water in a razor-close war at UFC 273 and later spent time training alongside du Plessis when the South African was still grinding his way up the ranks.

Ad

According to Burns, du Plessis walks out of Chicago with his belt because he simply refuses to fade. Burns sees the matchup playing out with a clear tipping point. If Chimaev doesn’t put Du Plessis away early, he believes the momentum will flip.

Previewing the clash in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Burns said:

"It's a very tough fight. Dricus is a monster. I trained a lot with Dricus when he was at Hard Knocks, unbelievably strong for that division, very big too, crazy gas tank. He looks tired, you look at him, 'Oh, he's getting tired,' but he's not. Hits very hard, does both stances, grappling defense [has also gotten] a lot better. I think right now he's going to focus on that to not get submitted."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"And guess what? If Chimaev doesn't finish him in the first, or give him one more round, the second round, I don't think he can. I think it's going to be a long night, and Dricus can keep coming, keep coming. He gets stronger as the rounds are going. The guy doesn't quit, he doesn't break so, I got to go with Dricus on that one."

Ad

Check out Gilbert Burns' comments below (6:00):

Ad

Robert Whittaker previews UFC 319 title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev

Robert Whittaker has been in the cage with both Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. That experience gives him a sharp perspective heading into UFC 319.

The former UFC middleweight champion was stopped by du Plessis via second-round knockout and later submitted by Chimaev in under four minutes after a two-fight win streak. With both men now set to clash for the middleweight title, Whittaker sees the matchup hinging on the opening round.

Ad

Previewing the fight in a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Whittaker said:

"If you can’t get Dricus out in the first, which Chimaev can do, first-round finishes are his thing, right? But if he doesn’t get him out of there, I think Dricus looks good, very promising. He’s a guy that if you don’t get rid of, he kind of wins.”

Ad

Catch Robert Whittaker's comments below (15:45):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.