Gilbert Burns names current and ex-UFC champions as active fighters with best BJJ skills

Welterweight star Gilbert Burns recently named the fighters with the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu on the UFC roster.

'Durinho' was on the Jaxxon Podcast in conversation with former UFC light heavyweight champion Rampage Jackson and co-host Bear Degidio. During their conversation, he was questioned about the fighters with the best BJJ in the promotion. He said:

"Charles Oliveira has great jiu jitsu, and he holds all the records, I think Charles Oliveira... There is another guy... I heard Tom Aspinall has great jiu jitsu. That's what I heard."

Naturally, the Brazilian named compatriot Charles Oliveira first. The former lightweight champion is a black belt and holds various championships from before his time in professional mixed martial arts. To add to his jiu-jitsu legend, 'Do Bronx' also holds the record for the most submission wins in UFC history with 16.

'Durinho' also named interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, who hails from a family of Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners with decades worth of training experience.

Check out Gilbert Burns' comments below:

Gilbert Burns talks training with Paddy Pimblett, wants to see 'The Baddy' tested

Rising UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett received solid praise from Gilbert Burns after his recent win against UFC veteran Tony Ferguson.

On the Jaxxon Podcast, he reviewed Pimblett's time in the UFC and his notable victories. He admitted that Ferguson was a shadow of his old self in the bout against 'The Baddy'. He said:

“I think he’s still super young and he’s going through the test. He’s undefeated in the UFC. He beat a couple good guys – Jared Gordon and now Tony. Tony, unfortunately, is not the Tony that we all like. I’m still a fan of the guy and I think he’s a freaking legend, but he’s kind of going down now."

The Brazilian also mentioned that he wanted to see the Scouser pushed to the limit while describing his work ethic from their time training together. He further added:

"I think the guy fought very good. Like I said, [Pimblett] still needs to get tested. I still think that he needs to get to that point that’s like, let’s see what he’s going to do on that last round. He lost the first one, lost the second one and let’s see now. I still want to see those guys tested, but still very young. [He has] good jiu-jitsu. When I was in the U.K., I was training with him. The guy is serious. He takes it super serious. Good guy, trains hard, I think, but still got to be tested a little bit.”

Check out Gilbert Burns' full comments below (32:00):