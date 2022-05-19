"Other than that, I don't regret it" - Gilbert Burns details the one thing he wished he did for Khamzat Chimaev fight

Nearly everyone counted Gilbert Burns out leading into his big UFC 273 fight against rising star Khamzat Chimaev. And while Burns didn't win the match, he turned it into a wild war that was much closer than many fans and analysts were expecting.

In a new interview with Food Truck Diaries, Brendan Schaub asked if Burns had any regrets about accepting a fight against the extremely tough Chimaev. 'Durinho' replied:

"No regrets. The only regret: the fight wasn't five rounds. I asked for five, they gave me three. I think I should have scrambled, fought a little bit more for that. I didn't. It was only three rounds. That was the only regret. But other than that, I don't regret it, no."

MMA Kenya @MMAFansKenya Khamzat's coach snapped in between rounds...asked him not to brawl but stick to the game plan. Khamzat's coach snapped in between rounds...asked him not to brawl but stick to the game plan. https://t.co/4lX17y1Rcb

Later in the interview, Gilbert Burns detailed a moment after the second round ended when he looked across the cage at Chimaev's corner. Burns said:

"He was dead. He was dead. And his coach, man that guy was having a heart attack ... Like crazy. And I s*** you, two more rounds, I'm going to kill this guy. This guy's [coach] gonna die too of a heart attack. I was like s*** I need two more rounds. So I guess he's going to learn from that. "

Watch Gilbert Burns and Brendan Schaub discuss the Khamzat Chimaev fight below:

Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal are aiming to fight each other later in 2022

It didn't take long for Burns to start thinking about his next fight following his close loss at UFC 273. At the start of May 'Durinho' took to social media to call out Jorge Masvidal, and Masvidal responded enthusiastically to the match up. He wrote:

"Let’s put on a hell of a show, we both come looking for blood. This will be great."

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho twitter.com/GamebredFighte… I know you want to get your wrestling on point so do it while i gotta get my shit done than we can make this happen later on this year I know you want to get your wrestling on point so do it while i gotta get my shit done than we can make this happen later on this year 💯 twitter.com/GamebredFighte… Let’s put on a hell of a show, we both come looking for blood. This will be great twitter.com/gilbertdurinho… Let’s put on a hell of a show, we both come looking for blood. This will be great twitter.com/gilbertdurinho…

Following a tough loss to Colby Covington that saw Masvidal get outwrestled badly, 'Street Jesus' is undoubtedly relieved to fight against someone whose gameplans don't involve smothering ground control. It's a prospect fans of both Burns and Masvidal can appreciate too as the potential bout has a lot of people excited.

