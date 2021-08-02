Gilbert Burns posts clip of Nate Diaz's TKO loss and calls for 5-round fight at Madison Square Garden

The online feud between Gilbert Burns and Nate Diaz continues. This time, 'Durinho' pulled footage from the UFC archives to troll the Stockton native.

In an attempt to coax Diaz into a fight, Burns dug up an old post in which Diaz was criticizing fighters who "get finished all the time." The Brazilian welterweight star retweeted the original post and added a video of Diaz's first-ever TKO loss against Josh Thompson in 2013.

Moments later, Burns made a proper call out tweeting:

"You claim you are gangsta, you claim you are untouchable, fight me @NateDiaz209 ….I dare you. MSG, November 2021. 5 rounds"

Gilbert Burns appears to be challenging Nate Diaz for a showdown at UFC 268. The pay-per-view is set to take place on November 6, headlined by a championship rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. There is no official venue for the event at the moment, but Madison Square Garden in New York is reportedly the UFC's target.

The last time the UFC was at MSG, Diaz headlined the card against Jorge Masvidal. The pair of welterweight superstars fought for the celebratory UFC 'BMF' title, which Masvidal ended up winning.

Gilbert Burns' beef with Nate Diaz

Gilbert Burns calling out Nate Diaz has been an ongoing phenomenon on Twitter over the past few months. In October 2020, Diaz fired the first shot when he posted a video of Burns getting knocked out by Dan Hooker.

In response, Burns - who at the time was on a six-fight winning streak - made fun of Diaz's pro-MMA record.

But the feud didn't end there. Fast-forward to July 2021, Gilbert Burns has reinserted himself into the welterweight title picture with an impressive showing against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson at UFC 264. Meanwhile, Nate Diaz is coming off a loss against Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

Burns reignited the feud by accusing the popular octagon badboy of ducking him. On Twitter, the Brazilian fighter wrote the following message:

“Hey guys, when I was fighting @NateDiaz209 was running his mouth. Now I’m free, and he is free, he is running away. @NateDiaz209 let’s fight at MSG for 5 rounds. Loser has to pay the winner extra $200K Niteroi RJ vs Stockton CA. #DontBeScaredHomie”

Diaz, meanwhile, has remained largely dismissive of Burns so far. It is unclear whether or not Diaz is interested, but based on his most recent fight, Diaz proved himself willing to take on young stars.

