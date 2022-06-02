Gilbert Burns predicts a TKO finish for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev 

Gilbert Burns recently predicted Charles Oliveira would beat Islam Makhachev via TKO if the duo ever fought.

'Durinho' believes Oliveira vs. Makhachev is the fight to make next for the vacant lightweight title. He is rooting for his compatriot 'do Bronx' to emerge victorious from that fight.

Burns acknowledged that Beneil Dariush is yet another legitimate contender in the lightweight division. However, he wants to see Oliveira and Makhachev scrap it out next from a matchmaker's point of view. In a recent interview with Menace TV, the former welterweight title challenger stated his prediction for the fight:

"Oliveira. my man, all the way. If I'm the matchmaker, you've got to make this fight. I love Beneil Dariush, but they have to make Islam vs. Oliveira. And I'm going to put all my money on Oliveira."

Burns went on to give his prediction on how the fight will play out. He believes it's difficult for both men to pull off a submission win as they are both experts in the ground game. However, he sees the former champion Oliveira pulling off a TKO victory:

"I think via TKO. I know [Makhachev] has been knocked out once by Adriano Martins before."

Story continues below ad

Watch Gilbert Burns predict Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev:

Islam Makhachev's only career loss came via TKO against Adriano Martins. Burns stated that Justin Gaethje recently mentioned Oliveira's punching power after his UFC 274 loss. Gaethje has fought strikers like Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, and Michael Johnson in his career. However, he was surprised by Oliveira's power. Hence, Makhachev could be in for a tough night.

Story continues below ad

Charles Oliveira has called out Conor McGregor for a fight

The lightweight division is full of contenders at the moment. The likes of Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev await their shot at UFC gold.

Charles Oliveira is also interested in fighting Conor McGregor in his next fight for the now-vacant title. The former champion was stripped of the belt for missing weight ahead of UFC 274. However, he has established himself as the No.1 contender with his emphatic win against Justin Gaethje in the pay-per-view's headliner.

McGregor has lost his last two fights in the lightweight division against Dustin Poirier. Many are skeptical of him getting a title shot upon his return from injury. However, given the Irishman's star power and previous accolades, it wouldn't be surprising to see him fight for the belt right away.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far