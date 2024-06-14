Gilbert Burns reacts to former opponent Khamzat Chimaev withdrawing from Robert Whittaker fight due to serious illness

Gilbert Burns wished Khamzat Chimaev a speedy recovery after his fight against Robert Whittaker was canceled. Chimaev was slated to headline UFC Saudi Arabia main event bout against the former middleweight champion on June 22 in Riyadh.

UFC president Dana White announced on Thursday that the much-awaited bout between Whittaker and Chimaev was called off due to the Chechen fighter being 'violently ill.'

Here's what Burns tweeted:

"Wow wishing @KChimaev a speedy recovery for whatever he is having now! God bless you! 🙌🏾"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Burns fought the undefeated phenom at welterweight back in 2022. The clash between these two was praised highly by fans and media and even earned adulation from the CEO.

The grappling sensation has had a constant-tussle with his health over the years. Earlier, Khamzat Chimaev's match-up against Leon Edwards was canceled multiple times due to him recovering from the physical effects of COVID-19.

Brawl between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev left fans wanting for more

Ever since 'Durinho' and 'Borz' went toe-to-toe in a scrappy battle, the fans have been yearning to see these two inside the octagon again. Their infamous brawl at UFC 273 left fans wanting for more and the two men have teased a rematch ever since they left the octagon.

The hard-fought contest was an enduring test for both athletes and while the Brazilian cemented himself as a bona-fide warrior, 'Borz' kept his undefeated record intact.

Since then, Burns has remained relatively active as he has fought the likes of Neil Magny, Jorge Masvidal, Belal Muhammad, and Jack Della Maddalena and has a tough upcoming prospect in the form of Sean Brady in September. Meanwhile, Chimaev has only fought two opponents in the last two years.

Hailed as an unstoppable behemoth, Khamzat Chimaev's debut year was one of the most celebrated and memorable ones in the promotion's history. Unfortunately, that run couldn't continue as his career has been plagued by injuries and health concerns. For the fans, it will be exciting to witness the undefeated wolf in action once he returns.