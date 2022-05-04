Dana White compares Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns to Conor McGregor headlining UFC Dublin

Dana White has compared the atmosphere at UFC 273 when Khamzat Chimaev fought Gilbert Burns to when Conor McGregor headlined UFC Dublin.

He admitted he hadn't felt a buzz like that since the UFC was last in Ireland. That feeling and adrenaline is like no other at any other sporting event, the UFC president explained.

Speaking in an interview with TorchPro, Dana White was asked to describe the atmosphere of one of the shows to people who hadn't watched the sport before. White answered:

"If you go live, it is the most exciting live sporting event you will ever see. I guarantee it. Nobody ever walks out of our events thinking they never want to see that again. And if you're at home watching it with your friends or you're at a bar watching it, you don't get a better television experience. The energy and the buzz. It's unmatched."

Dana White used Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns as an example of just how unbelievable the atmosphere can become:

"Off the top of my head, Khamzat vs. Burns. It was f*****g insane. Literally insane. The only thing that came to being as loud as that was, was when Conor [McGregor] fought in Ireland that time. It was awesome. There's no other sporting event that gives you that kind of feeling."

This is enormously high praise from the UFC president. Conor McGregor is the promotion's biggest star and has been involved in the five biggest selling pay-per-views in the organization.

The three-round war between Chimaev and Burns, already dubbed the Fight of the Year so far, resulted in a unanimous decision victory for 'Borz'. The result certainly raised the stock of both men, despite defeat for 'Durinho'.

Watch the full interview with Dana White on TorchPro here:

Dana White on his ego and the UFC's success

In the same interview, Dana White was asked about his success and the growth of the UFC. White admitted that there are many factors that played a part, but none bigger than controlling his ego:

"There's so many things that can derail you. Number one, first and foremost is your ego. You're telling me Guns N' Roses couldn't get back together and play?... It's all because of ego."

The UFC president explained that he has never let his ego get in the way of work. Using examples such as Guns N' Roses, the American stated that the band could have continued to be a major success but their egos prevented it. White is confident this is a major reason why the UFC has become such a success.

