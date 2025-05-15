Gilbert Burns reflects on Khamzat Chimaev loss while explaining the effects of fame and recognition

Gilbert Burns recently gave his opinion on the aftermath of his bout against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273. In that bout, Burns lost by unanimous decision to Chimaev.

Ad

Though 'Durinho' lost, it boosted his popularity quite significantly. In a recent interview with Home of Fight, Burns reported that he received massive recognition because he fought well against a buzzing fighter like 'Borz'.

The Brazilian fighter also pondered how this experience negatively impacted his ambition for success in the fight sport, saying:

"I got a lot of fans, a lot of recognition, which is not a bad thing. It was good. A lot of opportunities, a couple of sponsors, the fans recognized me everywhere. It built up my platform to a different level. Then you kind of get caught up in it a little bit. Making money, traveling, getting recognition."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"That took me slowly away from my path, from that ‘Durinho’ that trains hard, that wants to become a champion. It was not a bad thing to have that financial growth, but it kind of took me a little bit out of my path. Slowly, after those couple losses, it was actually very good for me to reflect on that, see what changed, and start correcting that a little bit."

Ad

Check out Gilbert Burns' comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

After his fight against Chimaev, Burns now holds a record of 2-3 in the promotion. Furthermore, he has lost his last three consecutive fights.

Michael Morales previews upcoming fight against Gilbert Burns

In the main event of UFC Vegas 106 this weekend, Gilbert Burns is scheduled to face Michael Morales. While Burns has struggled in his recent fights, Morales is currently enjoying an undefeated streak in his MMA career.

Ad

Ahead of their match, the Ecuadorian fighter previewed the bout at the media day interview. Claiming that the fight would be filled with explosive strikes, Morales said:

"I think it's going to be a very back-and-forth fight. He's a very explosive fighter. We don't know how he'll react to punches or exchanges. I know I shouldn't give him any kind of advantage because he takes advantage of all of that, so it's going to be a very explosive fight. I think... It's a very good opportunity for me... to get into the top 10."

Ad

Check out Michael Morales' comments below (5:48):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.