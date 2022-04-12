"Fight against the odds and make your mark" - Gilbert Burns says he doesn't care where he's "landing in the rankings tomorrow"

Khamzat Chimaev cracked the welterweight top five after winning a grueling battle against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

This means that 'Dunrinho', who was ranked No. 2 going into the bout, will take a plunge in the next UFC rankings update.

However, it appears that Burns is not concerned about where he lands in the rankings after having pushed the promotion's most hyped prospect to the brink in a defeat this past Saturday.

Taking to social media, the Brazilian wrote:

"Where I’m landing in the rankings tomorrow? To be honest I don’t care. Just wants to see if they will courage the guys to do that, or if they will do opposite. Happy Monday! Fight against the odds and make your mark! They at least will respect you! Do it today!"

GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho Where I’m landing in the rankings tomorrow? To be honest I don’t care. Just wants to see if they will courage the guys to do that, or if they will do opposite 🤷🏾‍♂️



Happy Monday! Fight against the odds and make your mark! They at least will respect you! Do it today! Where I’m landing in the rankings tomorrow? To be honest I don’t care. Just wants to see if they will courage the guys to do that, or if they will do opposite 🤷🏾‍♂️ Happy Monday! Fight against the odds and make your mark! They at least will respect you! Do it today! https://t.co/OFpTm4d9bF

Burns accepted a fight against Khamzat Chimaev when he looked the absolute scariest in the division and pushed 'The Wolf' to his absolute limit before dropping a unanimous decision.

Gilbert Burns receives win bonus despite loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273

Despite the setback, Burns proved himself to be a worthy adversary from the first round, gradually pulling the seemingly unstoppable 'Borz' into a bloody war of attrition.

UFC President Dana White was left thoroughly impressed by the performance put on by both warriors and confirmed that he would pay 'Durinho' a win bonus along with guaranteed show-money despite losing the battle in an epic encounter. Speaking at the UFC 273 post-fight press conference, White said:

"It’s one of the best fights I’ve ever seen. You know what else too, I think I am going to give Gilbert Burns his win money too. He is going to get a show and win, that fight was ridiculous. It’s one of the coolest fights I’ve ever been to."

Catch Dana Whilte's full interaction with the media at the UFC 273 post-fight presser below:

Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev brought the best out of each other over 15 minutes and were awarded the 'Fight of the Night' bonus worth $50,000 each for their effort.

With his latest win over Gilbert Burns, Khamzat Chimaev will likely take the No. 2 spot in the next rankings update.

'Borz' is currently expected to take on the No.1-ranked welterweight contender Colby Covington in his next UFC outing.

Edited by Phil Dillon