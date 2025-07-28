  • home icon
  • Gilbert Burns shares emotional one-word reaction to Shavkat Rakhmonov’s family accident

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 28, 2025 14:40 GMT
Gilbert Burns (left) reacts to Shavkat Rakhmonov
Gilbert Burns (left) reacts to Shavkat Rakhmonov's (right) family's reported accident news. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Gilbert Burns recently shared his reaction to concerning news about the family of fellow UFC welterweight fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov.

According to reports, on July 27, Rakhmonov's wife and three-year-old son were involved in an accident that resulted in the deaths of two people, who were reported to be friends of Rakhmonov's wife. It also states that Rakhmonov's wife and son are currently hospitalized but are out of danger.

Upon hearing the news, Burns took to social media to express his thoughts. In a post on X, he wrote:

"Wow 😢😢😢😢🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"

Check out Gilbert Burns' reaction below:

When Gilbert Burns discussed Shavkat Rakhmonov's contributions in his UFC 283 fight training camp

Gilbert Burns and Shavkat Rakhmonov have been training together at Kill Cliff FC since 2021. Notably, ahead of Burns' fight against Neil Magny at UFC 283 in January 2023, Rakhmonov played a significant role in helping him prepare for the battle.

During his appearance on the weigh-in show for UFC 283, 'Durinho' mentioned that tall fighters like Rakhmonov and Ian Garry helped him adequately prepare for his fight against Magny, who had a reach advantage over him. He said:

"Luckily, at Kill Cliff FC, I have Jason Jackson - Delano Taylor. Those are the two guys that I train the most. Shavkat was there for a little bit - gave me a couple good rounds too - Ian Garry, so all those guys, I'm used to the longer guys...And nowadays, every single detail matters." [4:22]
Check out the full video below:

youtube-cover

At UFC 283, Burns secured an opening-round submission victory over Magny, overcoming his previous match defeat to Khamzat Chimaev.

Nilaav Gogoi

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

