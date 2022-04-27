Gilbert Burns shares fan-made poster teasing fight against Nate Diaz

Following a brief back-and-forth on social media, Gilbert Burns has doubled down on his desire to lock horns with Nate Diaz inside the octagon. Burns recently shared a fan-made poster featuring the two welterweights.

Of all the fighters who responded to Diaz's recent call for a fight, it was 'Durinho' who seemed the most enthusiastic. After initially volunteering to fight the Stockton native, Burns took to Twitter to express interest in the matchup yet again.

In addition to the poster, Burns called upon UFC bigwigs Dana White and Sean Shelby in the post's caption, hoping to convince them to set up a welterweight bout between himself and Diaz. He also tagged the UFC superstar in the post. In the caption, he wrote:

"Would you watch this fight?"

Gilbert Burns believes Colby Covington won't accept Khamzat Chimaev fight

In a recent interaction with MMA Junkie, Gilbert Burns offered his take on a potential clash between Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev. Burns agreed that it would be a tough fight for Covington. However, he opined that 'Chaos' wouldn't accept the fight.

“That’s a tough fight, but first thing is first – Colby has to accept the fight and I don’t think he will. I don’t know why, but I just have a feeling he won’t accept the fight. That’s the feeling that I have... But I don’t think Colby will fight Khamzat. Because lately, he’s just getting the fights against guys that are coming off a loss and he picks and chooses."

Dana White proposed a fight between Covington and Chimaev after the Russian-born Swede beat Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 to move to the No.3 spot in the rankings.

Expecting Covington to avoid a fight against Chimaev, Burns offered alternative opponents for the undefeated welterweight.

Burns admitted that Belal Muhammad was in a prime position to take on 'Borz'. He also asserted that he was interested in bagging a rematch against him to settle their score.

