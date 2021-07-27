Gilbert Burns wants to fight Leon Edwards in the co-main event of UFC 268

Gilbert Burns seemingly wants to fight Leon Edwards in the co-main event of UFC 268. Burns took to Twitter to respond to a few tweets regarding UFC 268, which will take place in November this year.

Burns has repeatedly suggested that he’d like to fight Leon Edwards in a five-round co-main event bout at UFC 268. The event will reportedly be headlined by a UFC welterweight title rematch between reigning champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Colby Covington.

Gilbert Burns tweeted as well as re-tweeted his posts, emphasizing that he’d really like to bring the bout between him and Leon Edwards to fruition.

Gilbert Burns also re-tweeted UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping’s tweet regarding the same. 'The Count' had responded to one of Burns’ tweets and agreed that the five-round co-main event fight against Edwards is indeed the fight to make.

It’s the fight to make https://t.co/uxvL5i7JEQ — michael (@bisping) July 26, 2021

'Durinho' has been trying to call 'Rocky' out for a while now. Burns seems itching to get back into the octagon since his victory at UFC 264 over Stephen Thompson. As of this writing, Edwards is yet to issue a response to Burns’ challenge.

Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards are heralded amongst the top welterweights in the world today

Kamaru Usman (left) vs. Colby Covington (right)

Gilbert Burns is ranked No. 2, whereas Leon Edwards is ranked No. 3 in the UFC welterweight rankings. They are both key players in the UFC welterweight title picture today.

Gilbert Burns is coming off a unanimous decision win against Stephen Thompson at UFC 264 on July 10. Leon Edwards’ most recent fight was a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz at UFC 263 on June 12.

The UFC welterweight title is currently held by Kamaru Usman, who will defend it in a rematch against Colby Covington next. The first fight between Usman and Covington took place at UFC 245 on December 14, 2019. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' defeated 'Chaos' via fifth-round TKO.

The fight is regarded by many as one of the greatest in the history of the UFC's welterweight division. Needless to say, the vast majority of MMA fans and experts are looking forward to the rematch between Usman and Covington.

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 is reportedly set to take place at UFC 268 in November.

Kamaru Usman will meet Colby Covington in a welterweight title rematch at UFC 268 in November, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN.



The date and location are not finalized yet, but UFC is hoping for the fight to headline Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/nqVAjgogO4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 26, 2021

Get Sportskeeda MMA's latest articles delivered directly to your feed. Follow our Facebook page now!

Edited by Avinash Tewari