'Someone is too quiet' - Gilbert Burns teases Leon Edwards for not responding to call out

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns took a jab at Leon Edwards in a recent tweet, accusing the Englishman of not responding to his call out.

Burns tweeted:

"What time is it in the (United Kingdom) now? Someone is too quiet!"

Burns hinted that Leon Edwards has not yet responded to his call out after the Brazilian beat Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson at UFC 264.

What time is it in the 🇬🇧 now ? Someone is too quiet! 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️👀👀👀 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 21, 2021

The callout came after the Brazilian defeated karate specialist Stephen Thompson in a 3-round, welterweight co-main event. Gilbert Burns was dominant on the ground against 'Wonderboy.' The Brazilian also displayed a capable striking game, standing toe-to-toe with the knockout specialist. The victory brought him into the mix at the top of the welterweight pile yet again.

'Durinho' had previously called out Leon 'Rocky' Edwards in a tweet where he said he'd like to fight the Birmingham native, but it seems like Leon Edwards has already decided to wait for a title shot next.

Leon why you so quiet? @Leon_edwardsmma nobody respect but I do! When we fight? October? November? You tell me! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 20, 2021

Gilbert Burns and Edwards have been getting into Twitter feuds for some time now, hurling insults in humourous ways towards each other.

For Edwards, who has been rallying for a title shot for years now, a fight with Gilbert Burns does not make a lot of sense. His silence on the multiple call-outs by Burns can be interpreted as his disinterest in fighting anyone else but Kamaru Usman.

Leon Edwards recently faced Nate Diaz in a five-round, non-main event welterweight bout. He asserted dominance for most of the fight before being clipped by Diaz in the very last minute of the last round. Regardless, 'Rocky' got the victory with a unanimous decision, taking his unbeaten streak in the UFC to 10.

Also Read: Gilbert Burns names potential opponents for next fight

Gilbert Burns also called out Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz

In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan at UFC 264, Gilbert Burns also called out Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. The Brazilian, who has previously lost to reigning welterweight king Kamaru Usman in a title fight, is looking for a big win against one of the top draws in the welterweight division.

This explains his call-outs to fan-favorite fighters like 'Gamebred' and Diaz.

"Jorge, if you want some, come and take it. Nate, let's see who the real gangster is. Leon, you can take it as well," said Gilbert Burns after his UFC 264 win against Stephen Thompson.

"Jorge, if you want some, come and take it. Nate, let's see who the real gangster is. Leon, you can take it as well."@GilbertDurinho sent a message to his fellow welterweights 🗣 #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/iElUWbFYeD — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 11, 2021

Also Read: Stephen Thompson gives a brutally honest breakdown of his loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 264

Sportskeeda MMA: News, Updates, Biographies, Fight schedule, BTS, 360 Coverage. Like Now

Edited by Utathya Ghosh