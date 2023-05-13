Gilbert Burns has endeared himself to fans for his reaction to suffering several serious injuries against Belal Muhammad at UFC 288 last week.

'Durinho' appeared to injure his shoulder in the opening round of their bout, but the Brazilian fought through the pain and was able to finish the fight. Burns revealed the diagnosis of his injury after seeing a doctor earlier this week. He stated that he has a second-to-third-grade AC joint tear, a dilatory tear in his shoulder, a torn trap muscle, and a neck sprain.

Gilbert Burns took to Twitter earlier today to send a message that he would not be deterred by the setback, and said this:

"Fall 7 times get up 8! No other way! LFG"

See the tweet below:

GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho Fall 7 times get up 8! No other way! LFG Fall 7 times get up 8! No other way! LFG https://t.co/ffF3TrSaR9

Gilbert Burns' determination has excited MMA Twitter, who showered the Brazilian in support. @FatheadManny believes that Burns' comeback will be immense, and said this:

"Comeback gonna be ELECTRIC"

Manny Gomez @FatheadManny tudo com o poder de Deus @GilbertDurinho Comeback gonna be ELECTRICtudo com o poder de Deus @GilbertDurinho Comeback gonna be ELECTRIC ⚡️ tudo com o poder de Deus

@I_SpeakRawTruth said:

"Speedy recovery champ you are a warrior ! Looking forward to your comeback"

Theo ✊🏾⚡️ @I_SpeakRawTruth @GilbertDurinho Speedy recovery champ you are a warrior ! Looking forward to your comeback @GilbertDurinho Speedy recovery champ you are a warrior ! Looking forward to your comeback

@camoissad appeared inspired by Burns' resolve:

"Love that mentality LFG Durinho!"

@Moingr8 said

"With every fight, you are earning the respect of the world. Keep it up. You are a great fighter, a humble sportsman and a kind human being"

Moin Afzal @Moingr8 @GilbertDurinho With every fight, you are earning the respect of the world. Keep it up. You are a great fighter, a humble sportsman and a kind human being @GilbertDurinho With every fight, you are earning the respect of the world. Keep it up. You are a great fighter, a humble sportsman and a kind human being ❤️

Gilbert Burns has shown a deep desire to make his way back to a UFC title shot this year. The Brazilian fought three times in five months, defeating Neil Magny and Jorge Masvidal before coming up short against Belal Muhammad.

'Durinho' will be on the sidelines for several months while he rehabilitates his recent injuries. But Burns will be back with a bang when he returns to full fitness.

Colby Covington shares the reason he thinks Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad fought at UFC 288

Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad were not scheduled to face off at UFC 288 until a few weeks before the event.

The initial co-main event was set to be Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush, however, 'do Bronx' withdrew from the bout citing an injury. Burns and Muhammad both accepted the fight on short notice. Interestingly, Colby Covington believes that both fighters were manipulated by their manager.

Covington is likely to face Leon Edwards for the welterweight title next, and the general consensus was that the winner of Burns vs. Muhammad would fight for the title after that. 'Chaos' was interviewed by James Lynch following UFC 288, where he said this:

"What was the point in these two going out there to fight this weekend? Originally in the co-main event spot, Ali Abdelaziz only had one fighter, [Beneil Dariush]. I guess that fight fell apart, so why have one fighter when [Abdelaziz] can have two fighters in the co-main event? The only one who truly won last weekend was Ali Abdelaziz, because he got two paychecks... They could have fought later in the year."

Watch the video below from 1:55:

Poll : 0 votes