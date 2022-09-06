Rare training footage of Giorgio Petrosyan post-Superbon KO surfaces

Legendary kickboxer Giorgio Petrosyan appears to be getting back in shape for a return to the ONE Circle. 'The Doctor' has not competed in ONE Championship since his head-kick knockout loss to featherweight king Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The Armenian-Italian fighter recently shared this training video on Instagram:

"Training 🔥👊"

The video shows the 36-year-old fighter throwing full-power hook-punching combinations. No kicks are used during this practice session and it appears to be focused on punching power.

Petrosyan is considered as one of the all-time greats in kickboxing. Throughout his illustrious career, the Armenian-Italian fighter has held World Championship Titles in organizations such as K-1 MAX, World Muaythai Council, ISKA, GLORY, ONE, and loads of others. He has scarcely lost a bout in that time.

In 2021, he took his first loss since 2013 via a head-kick knockout against the talented Thai fighter Superbon Singha Mawynn, who now holds the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship SLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship What. A. KNOCKOUT! SuperbonSLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! What. A. KNOCKOUT! Superbon 🇹🇭 SLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! 😱 #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/rQzZqEswSx

Giorgio Petrosyan recovering from jaw surgery

'The Doctor' Petrosyan needed some work done after his loss to Superbon. After the fight, he required jaw surgery. It was posted shortly after that he was recovering well. On Instagram, the Armenian-Italian fighter shared:

"Yesterday evening my jaw was fixed with two plates. The surgery went well. I feel better already. Thanks to all. For the support.❤ I will keep you updated."

While he has not yet stepped back into the ONE Circle, he has recovered his health well enough to have taken one kickboxing match. In early 2022, he hosted his own event aptly named 'PetrosyanMania'. At this event, 'The Doctor' was able to earn a TKO victory against his Moroccan-born opponent.

On Instagram afterwards, Giorgio Petrosyan shared that he was happy with his recovery from his injuries and was proud he was able to get a win. He posted [Italian to English courtesy of Google Translate]:

"6 months after my injury last night I won the fight in front of my audience on the 2nd [round] ... I thank everyone who prepared me for this fight. Now a bit of relax and back on the road.".

Back in the gym and recovering from surgery, the Armenian-Italian fighter has even earned a win. Only time will tell whether or not 'The Doctor' will take another match in the ONE Circle. Fans are avidly excited about Giorgio Petrosyan's potential return to kickboxing.

