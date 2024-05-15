“Give it your all” - Joshua Pacio’s message to Denice Zamboanga ahead of shot at gold vs. buddy Stamp

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio urges fellow Filipino fighter Denice Zamboanga to just go out and give her all in her upcoming title fight. If she does so, she will have a chance of becoming a world champion.

'The Menace' is gunning for the ONE atomweight MMA world title, which is currently in possession of her friend and former teammate Stamp Fairtex, at ONE 167 on June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will serve as the main bout of the event happening at the Impact Arena and airing live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Giving his take on the marquee title fight, Pacio told the Inquirer that Denice Zamboanga has a good chance of emerging as the new champion as long as she goes out compete to the best of her abilities and stay firm with her faith.

'The Passion' said:

"Just go out there and give it your all. Whatever happens, put your faith in God and there will be a new champion."

Pacio reclaimed the ONE strawweight belt on March 1 from erstwhile divisional king Jarred Brooks by disqualification (illegal spike). Unfortunately, he is currently out idenfinitely because of an ACL tear in his right knee.

Meanwhile, the title shot at ONE 167 is a fulfillment of the long-sought goal of Zamboanga since coming on board ONE Championship in December 2019.

Denice Zamboanga believes it is now her time to become world champion

Denice Zamboanga went through ups-and-down on her way to earning a world title shot and believes it only set her up well at becoming a champion at ONE 167 on June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Currently the No. 2 contender in the atomweight MMA division, the Filipino fighter has long been considered as a possible title challenger but it is only now that she finally earned the nod.

Zamboanga believes things happen for a reason and now more than ever she is prepared to become world champion.

She told ABS-CBN in an interview:

"Now, I believe it's my time. This is my time to shine, this is my time to get that belt. I feel like that delay got me more prepared for a world title shot and I can truly say I'm prepared now to take my shine."

She has won her last two fights but prior to it dropped back-to-back matches to No. 1 contender Ham Seo Hee of South Korea.