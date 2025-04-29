“Give me a better training ground” - Kongthoranee reveals Sor Sommai gym boss initiated to move his training camp to PK Saenchai

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai essentially received guidance from two of Thailand's most respected gyms heading into his rematch against Nong-O Hama.

Ad

The Thai rising star will face off against Nong-O in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Kongthoranee revealed that the owner of his stable, Sor Sommai Gym, was the one who initiated the move for him to train at the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym.

Kongthoranee, the number three-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender, is still representing Sor Sommai, but he spent the majority of his training camp at the larger Bangkok gym.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

He said:

"This time I moved my fight camp to PK Saenchai Gym. Both gym owners took good care of me. It was my gym leader’s idea to give me a better training ground."

Kongthoranee's temporary move to PK Saenchai put him at the enviable spot of training with ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai heading into ONE Fight Night 31.

Ad

Riding a three-fight winning streak, the three-time Rajadamnern Stadium has a chance to capture another statement victory against the man many have called one of the greatest Muay Thai artists of all time.

Kongthoranee scored a huge upset win over the former eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion when he beat Nong-O via split decision at ONE Fight Night 28.

While the fight's result remained a topic of debate due to its close nature, Kongthoranee is determined to take a more decisive victory in his Bangkok rematch against the Thai legend.

Ad

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Kongthoranee says training at PK Saenchai boosted his bravado ahead of ONE Fight Night 31

Kongthoranee was already beaming with confidence after his stunning win over Nong-O, but he's now on another level after setting up camp at the famed PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym.

Ad

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Kongthoranee said:

"Actually, preparing for this fight, I have got more confidence, I would say, because, like, you know, you come into PK, and there are so many people and so many gym mates to train with."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.