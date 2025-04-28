“Got more confidence” - Kongthoranee says training with Prajanchai, PK Saenchai fighters boosted his bravado

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is beaming with bravado heading into the most pivotal match of his career.

The Thai slugger pulled out the big guns in his training camp ahead of his flyweight Muay Thai matchup against the legendary Nong-O Hama in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Kongthoranee revealed that he began training at the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym in preparation for Nong-O.

Kongthoranee has been putting in the work with ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai while training at the famed Bangkok gym.

He said training with the double-world champion injected a new kind of confidence in him heading into his rematch against Nong-O.

Kongthoranee stated:

"Actually, preparing for this fight, I have got more confidence, I would say, because, like, you know, you come into PK, and there are so many people and so many gym mates to train with."

Kongthoranee is the number three-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender, and another win against Nong-O could put him in contention for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Nong-O and Kongthoranee first faced off at ONE Fight Night 28 in the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion's first match at flyweight.

It was a gritty back-and-forth battle between two quintessential Muay Femur fighters, but Kongthoranee's constant forward pressure ultimately earned two of the three judges' nods for the split decision win.

ONE Fight Night 31, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Kongthoranee appreciates the training he got at PK Saenchai

Kongthoranee knew he had to switch things up to secure another victory over the legendary Nong-O in ONE Championship.

Although he's still under the Sor Sommai stable, Kongthoranee revealed that training under the larger PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym was part of his preparation for ONE Fight Night 31.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Kongthoranee said:

"Training at PK is great because there are so many people there. So you have got a lot of people. You get to train with different people, because there are so many people at the gym."

