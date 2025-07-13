"Give them the BONUS Dana" - MMA world reacts as Morgan Charriere knocks out Nate Landwehr in UFC Nashville barn burner  

The main card fight between Morgan Charriere and Nate Landwehr at UFC Nashville, held this Saturday at the Bridgestone Arena, captured the attention of fans and sparked diverse reactions.
In this UFC featherweight bout, Charriere and Landwehr showcased an impressive display of striking. Although 37-year-old Landwehr appeared to be in control and led through the second round, 'The Last Pirate' made a strong comeback and secured a TKO victory in the early seconds of the third round.
Check out Morgan Charriere's knockout below:
Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ufc's post on X to share their reactions, with one user calling for the UFC CEO, Dana White, to hand over a bonus to both Charriere and Landwehr:
"Give them the BONUS Dana 💰💰"
Others commented:
"When these regular cards outshine some of the PPVs."
"Morgan's corner called for boxing in round 3... seemed to work."
"When you get mad and lose control during the fight, you’re finished. I've seen it coming."
"What a fight! He’s p*ssed😂"
"Wow!!! Came out throwing bombs and got a massive KO! Wicked fight."
Charriere's victory at UFC Nashville was the third win of his career in the world's premier MMA promotion, bringing his current record to 3-2. In contrast, his opponent, Landwehr, experienced consecutive losses for the first time in his UFC career. Prior to Saturday, he had been defeated by the South Korean veteran Dooho Choi.