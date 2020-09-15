Veteran UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson has urged UFC president Dana White to save the highly anticipated matchup against former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier that recently got jeopardized due to Poirier's failed contract negotiations with the promotion.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani recently reported that Ferguson's opponent Dustin Poirier was on his way back to his hometown Louisiana following failed negotiations with the UFC over the contract for his fight against "El Cucuy".

“The UFC and I didn’t come to terms,” Dustin Poirier told ESPN. “I will not be fighting on October 24.”

Poirier said that he is a prizefighter and deserves to be paid aptly for fighting Tony Ferguson in a matchup that is a mouth-watering prospect for combat sports fans across the world. he didn’t feel the organization had offered him what he deserved for this blockbuster clash.

“I just need to be compensated if they want this fight. Simple as that.” Poirier added. “I’m a prizefighter and the prize needs to be right.”

The proposed Poirier vs. Ferguson scrap will attract large PPV numbers, especially given the fact that the fight would have co-headlined the blockbuster UFC 254 event which is headlined by a lightweight title-unification clash between Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, the chances of the fight going down in October now look bleak at best, and that has left Tony Ferguson disappointed.

An understandably dejected Ferguson took to social media to plead with UFC frontman Dana White to do whatever it takes to get the fight done so that the hardcore and casual MMA fans "get what they deserve".

“‘Here’s Lookin’ At You Kid’ Pay the man @danawhite @ufc Love ya’ll but let’s give the Hardcore & Casual fans what they deserve, a good fight Sir -CSO-@DustinPoirier #ufc254.”